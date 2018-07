On Friday June 29, Drake released “Scorpion,” the Toronto rapper-singer’s fifth official album, which has been met with solid reviews. Actually, it’s a 25-song double album that features Jay-Z and a Michael Jackson vocal.

But hold up, hold up … HOLD UP. It apparently also includes a shout-out to UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway? That appears to be the case on the seventh track of Side 1, titled “8 Out Of 10.”

Read the full article here.