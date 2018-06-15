Home
Dillashaw on rematch with Garbrandt: 'I’m better everywhere'

By Gavin Porter June 15, 2018
The bitter rivalry between UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw and former champ Cody Garbrandt is as alive as ever. While at a UFC 227 media lunch, Dillashaw provided some insight into the relationship between the two former Team Alpha Male fighters.

“It never really was personal between me and him. It became personal by the attacks you know? But I don’t have a hate for the guy,” said Dillashaw. “I do love beating him because he likes to run his mouth and the more you run your mouth it’s going to be that much more enjoyable to beat you. It wasn’t like I was chasing this drama, I was getting away from it. I moved to Colorado and it followed me.”

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK - APRIL 06: (L-R) Opponents TJ Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt face off during the UFC press conference inside Barclays Center on April 6, 2018 in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)As for how he’s approaching their August 4th rematch in Los Angeles, Dillashaw isn’t lacking any motivation and is confident that things will play out the same way – if not better.

“I love getting rich for knocking Cody out. It’s a lot different this time. You can’t be such a jerk, you got to finish. For as much crap as he talked he deserves to get his ass kicked again.”

“I think there is a lot of holes I didn’t show as well too in his game. I finished him in the 2nd round and I’m better everywhere so that’s the thing,” said Dillashaw. “I can take the fight any direction to win this fight and I still believe those same openings will be there. I don’t think he’s as intelligent of a fighter to switch up what he does.”

UFC Connected brings fans a unique look inside the UFC with exclusive access to fighters, teams and events from around the globe. In this episode, host Layla Anna-Lee takes an all access look at the UFC’s first event in Liverpool.
Jun 14, 2018
Re-live the thrill and the agony from an incredible night of fights at UFC 225: Whittaker vs Romero 2 with this UFC FIGHT PASS Original series.
Jun 13, 2018
In honor of the announcement that Ronda Rousey will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame this July we take a look back at the soon to be Hall of Famer's knockout of Bethe Correia at UFC 190 in 2015.
Jun 13, 2018
Hear from Dana White and contract winners Alonzo Menifield and Greg Hardy following the season debut of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series on FIGHT PASS.
Jun 12, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018