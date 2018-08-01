Home
Dillashaw: I'm gonna ruin Cody's career at 135 pounds

UFC Staff Report August 01, 2018
Bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw took control of the 135 pound division with his knockout victory over former teammate and now rival, Cody Garbrandt. While he would be more than happy for the same result when he meets Garbrandt in the Octagon at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Dillashaw hopes to show off a different side of his game this time around.

“I’m a killer man, I’m a killer now once it hits the floor,” Dillashaw said on UFC 227 Embedded. “I haven’t even got to show it yet. My only fight was Cody and I knocked Cody out in the second round and I didn’t even get to show it off. We plan on giving him that death squeeze this fight.”

Dillashaw looks to put an end to the rivalry with Cody Garbrandt Saturday, August 4th live on Pay Per View.

“This is the last time I’ll ever have to hear Cody Garbrandt’s name. He’ll never get another shot.”

Demetrious Johnson spends time with family before saying goodbye. Henry Cejudo talks about his upcoming challenge at the barber. Cody Garbrandt does media in Los Angeles, and TJ Dillashaw gets physical therapy on an unlikely body part.
Aug 1, 2018
UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw and Harley-Davidson teamed up to support the troops at this year's BaseFEST.
Aug 1, 2018
Watch as Dana White hands out four contracts during Week 7 of Season's Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series.
Jul 31, 2018
UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw and former champ Cody Garbrandt meet in a rematch in the main event of UFC 227 live on Pay-Per-View Saturday.
Jul 31, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018