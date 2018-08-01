Dillashaw: I'm gonna ruin Cody's career at 135 pounds

Bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw took control of the 135 pound division with his knockout victory over former teammate and now rival, Cody Garbrandt. While he would be more than happy for the same result when he meets Garbrandt in the Octagon at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, Dillashaw hopes to show off a different side of his game this time around.
“I’m a killer man, I’m a killer now once it hits the floor,” Dillashaw said on UFC 227 Embedded. “I haven’t even got to show it yet. My only fight was Cody and I knocked Cody out in the second round and I didn’t even get to show it off. We plan on giving him that death squeeze this fight.”
Dillashaw looks to put an end to the rivalry with Cody Garbrandt Saturday, August 4th live on Pay Per View.
“This is the last time I’ll ever have to hear Cody Garbrandt’s name. He’ll never get another shot.”
