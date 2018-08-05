Check out the highlights from the UFC 227 post-fight press conference.
Aug 5, 2018
UFC president Dana White recaps the event known as UFC 227 that went down at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, CA.
Aug 4, 2018
Hear from former flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson following his loss to Henry Cejudo in the UFC 227 co-main event.
Aug 4, 2018
Hear from TJ Dillashaw after his victory over Cody Garbrandt at UFC 227 to retain the UFC bantamweight championship.
Aug 4, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
