Dillashaw: Cody is never going to get a title shot again

Some times you just got to slap a little bitch in the face with your foot to shut their mouth. It’s funny how quiet Cody has been this time around. You scared little boy, respect your elders hahahaha when you teach a bully a lesson #ufc227 #august4th

A post shared by tjdillashaw (@tjdillashaw) on Jul 28, 2018 at 6:37pm PDT