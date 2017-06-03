Diakiese wants more than to make a living in UFC, he wants a belt

You can almost see Diakiese’s smile through the phone lines, and it’s clear why he’s become such a popular figure in the UFC in a little less than nine months. He’s got charisma and he knocks people out. What a combination. But as he explains, it’s when he decided to let people see his personality that everything clicked.“Before, when I fought in other promotions, I tried a little bit hard to be professional and it didn’t work out because I was putting it on,” he said. “When I went back to the old me, where I just say what I feel like saying, it worked out for me. I notice a lot of the fighters in the UFC are trying to be like Conor (McGregor) and they’re forcing it. Just fight and be you. I’m saying what I feel like saying, I’m not forcing anything, and I’m just being me and going to fight. A lot of people seem to think I’m talking s**t, but I’m not. I’m just saying what I want to do in there.”So, since he mentioned it, what’s the plan for July 7 in Las Vegas?“I feel he (Klose) is very vulnerable, and he’ll be lucky to go past the first round,” Diakiese said. “I know he’s going to be looking very, very hard for takedowns, and I’m looking forward to that, so I think by the second it will be done.”Yeah, people like that kind of stuff. And now Diakiese knows it as he soars up the 155-pound ladder at a speed that is even causing him to take notice of.“I always believed in myself and that I would make it into the UFC, but I didn’t expect it to be this fast,” he said. “Things are going so fast and I can’t believe it. Everybody seems to be noticing who I am now, and it’s just unreal.”