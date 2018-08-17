It’s a week after Devonte Smith became a UFC fighter, and he’s finally getting a little downtime to play Fortnite with his niece and relax. For now. But not for long.“I think a flaw of mine is that I tend to look towards the next thing,” Smith said. “My mom was actually talking to me and trying to teach me to enjoy the process and enjoy the work. I tend to go, ‘All right, cool, I won, that was a good feeling. Now time for the next one.’ (Laughs) I’m always pushing forward and I want the next opponent. And I’m real big into manifestation, so after I got that win, it really felt like I was gonna get it. There was no doubt in my mind I was gonna win and get that contract. It’s like I’ve been there already because I think about it all the time.”It took Smith less than three minutes to remove Joe Lowry from the ranks of the unbeaten on the August 7 edition of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series and join the UFC’s lightweight roster, but the journey started long before that night in Las Vegas.“It only took me 11 years, but finally, I made it,” he laughs. “It was a great feeling all around, and I’m still feeling good about it.”He should, because getting this contract not only means he gets to fight against the best of the best in the Octagon, but he gets the security he fought hard to get. How hard? Here’s an excerpt from his bio form in which he describes his previous job:“I was a CDL (Commercial Driver’s License) holder, so I drove semi trucks that carried construction material around Ohio, but I had to take the material off the truck manually. I carried dry wall, mud, steel, ceiling tiles, concrete, etc. up and down stairs. Then after a 10-12 hour shift I would go to practice.”