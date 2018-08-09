Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

De Randamie-Pennington highlights three bouts added to Denver card

By Thomas Gerbasi August 09, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
A former champion, a top contender, and several top prospects will take to the Octagon on Saturday, November 10, as three intriguing bouts have been added to the UFC's 25th Anniversary event at Pepsi Center in Denver.

UFC Fight Night, which airs live on FS1, is headlined by the featherweight bout between Frankie Edgar and Chan Sung Jung.

In a bantamweight clash pitting two of the best in the game against each other, former UFC featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie makes her return to 135 pounds to faces recent world title challenger - and Colorado's own - Raquel Pennington.

In strawweight action, Ashley Yoder takes on Amanda Cooper, and also at 115 pounds, recent Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series winner Maycee Barber makes her long-awaited UFC debut against Maia Stevenson.

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, August 25
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Lincoln, Nebraska
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Watch as Dana White hands out four contracts during Week 8 of Season's Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series.
Watch as Dana White hands out four contracts during Week 8 of Season's Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series.
Aug 7, 2018
Re-live the thrill and the agony from an incredible night of fights at UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 with this UFC FIGHT PASS Original series.
Re-live the thrill and the agony from an incredible night of fights at UFC 227: Dillashaw vs. Garbrandt 2 with this UFC FIGHT PASS Original series.
Aug 7, 2018
Preview a stacked lineup of fights on the horizon in the UFC including Tyron Woodley vs Darren Till at UFC 228, Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor at UFC 229, Dustin Poirier vs Nate Diaz at UFC 230 and many more!
Preview a stacked lineup of fights on the horizon in the UFC including Tyron Woodley vs Darren Till at UFC 228, Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor at UFC 229, Dustin Poirier vs Nate Diaz at UFC 230 and many more!
Aug 7, 2018
The wait is finally over as former two-division champion Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon to face undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in an epic main event that headlines UFC 229 on October 6 live on Pay-Per-View.
The wait is finally over as former two-division champion Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon to face undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in an epic main event that headlines UFC 229 on October 6 live on Pay-Per-View.
Aug 7, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018