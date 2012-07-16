Day 4: May-Mac live in London at 2pm ET

Floyd Mayweather & Conor McGregor embark on a four-city international press tour to announce their Saturday, Aug. 26 blockbuster on SHOWTIME PPV. Watch the presser on Friday, July 14 at 2pm/11am ETPT live from the SSE Arena in London, UK.
Jul 14, 2017
Watch the third staredown between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather on the third stop of their world tour in Brooklyn ahead of their Aug. 26 super fight in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)
Jul 13, 2017
UFC welterweight Gunnar Nelson loves to finish fights but the SBG Ireland product brings an approach built on the wisdom he's accumulated over the course of his career. Nelson faces Santiago Ponzinibbio at Fight Night Glasgow.
Jul 13, 2017
Conor McGregor electrifies the 16,000 fans gathered at Budweiser stage. “The Notorious” one is on fire, leading the crowd in an anti-Mayweather chant. Later that night in New York, White gets an up-close look at McGregor’s Rolls-Royce.
Jul 13, 2017
Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will meet for their rematch at UFC 214 with the light heavyweight title on the line. Don't miss the action on July 29 live on Pay-Per-View. Watch the first promo released, being called the best in UFC history.
Jul 8, 2017
