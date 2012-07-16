Day 3: May-Mac live in NY at 6:30pm ET

Recap Day 2 of the Mayweather vs McGregor World Tour as the stars met at the Staples Center in Toronto, Canada. Conor McGregor takes on Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match super fight on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Jul 13, 2017
Watch Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor as they embark on their final North American press conference stop on Thursday, July 13 at 6:30pm ET live from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Jul 13, 2017
Dana White discusses Day 2 in Toronto, Canada of the Mayweather vs McGregor World Tour. Conor McGregor takes on Floyd Mayweather on Aug. 26 in a boxing match at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Jul 12, 2017
Go behind the scenes of UFC 213 and get up close with champion Robert Whittaker after his interim middleweight title victory over Yoel Romero and more. Watch the full version now only on UFC FIGHT PASS.
Jul 12, 2017
Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will meet for their rematch at UFC 214 with the light heavyweight title on the line. Don't miss the action on July 29 live on Pay-Per-View. Watch the first promo released, being called the best in UFC history.
Jul 8, 2017
