Davis steps up for UFC 228 bout with Magomedsharipov

After Yair Rodriguez was forced to withdraw from his UFC 228 bout with Zabit Magomedsharipov due to injury, Mississippi's Brandon Davis has agreed to step in against the Russian featherweight star on September 8 at American Airlines Center in Dallas.



UFC 228, which airs live on Pay-Per-View, is headlined by a championship doubleheader featuring Tyron Woodley's welterweight title defense against Darren Till, and Nicco Montano's women's flyweight title defense against Valentina Shevchenko.



In just one year as a UFC fighter, Dagestan's Magomedsharipov has made quite the impression, winning three bouts over Mike Santiago, Sheymon Moraes and Kyle Bochniak that have netted him three post-fight performance bonuses. Next week, he will look to extend his 11-fight winning streak against the hard-charging Davis, a fearless battler who earned his UFC contract with a win over Austin Arnett and then followed it up with a trio of exciting bouts that have made him - like Magomedsharipov - an instant fan favorite.