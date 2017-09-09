Home
David Branch "I've been on this stage before"

September 15, 2017
At Fight Night Pittsburgh open workouts, David Branch took a few moments to discuss his opponents, and what it's like to make his return to the UFC after six years away:
With Michael Jackson's "Thriller" pumping in the background, the crowd got a taste of why Branch is currently on an 11 fight winning streak:

Check out Khalil and Forrest during their grappling and striking workout! @performinspired @pi-nutrition.com #ufc #TradeUp
Sep 14, 2017
From Pittsburgh, check out the official weigh in as the stars face off one more time before the big event Saturday night. You can catch all the action starting at 8PT on FS1.
Sep 15, 2017
Go behind the scenes at UFC 215 for some exclusive candid moments with the stars including Jeremy Stephens, Henry Cejudo, Gilbert Melendez and of course Amanda Nunes. Watch the full episode now on FIGHT PASS!
Sep 13, 2017
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles recaps the third episode of The Ultimate Fighter: A New World Champion. The show airs Wednesday nights on FS1.
Sep 13, 2017
Recap Day 2 of the Mayweather vs McGregor World Tour as the stars met at the Staples Center in Toronto, Canada. Conor McGregor takes on Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match super fight on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Jul 13, 2017
Dana White and Conor McGregor are in London looking to rebound from a chaotic event the day before. In front of a raucous European crowd, the birthday boy returns to form and ends the spectacular trip with one more triumphant staredown.
Jul 14, 2017
Dana White chats with Swizz Beatz on the Brooklyn stop of the May/Mac World Tour. On the Barclays Center stage, things get heated between the two fighters’ camps when Floyd Mayweather’s entourage surrounds UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor.
Jul 14, 2017
Conor McGregor electrifies the 16,000 fans gathered at Budweiser stage. “The Notorious” one is on fire, leading the crowd in an anti-Mayweather chant. Later that night in New York, White gets an up-close look at McGregor’s Rolls-Royce.
Jul 13, 2017