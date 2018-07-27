Dana gives Conor McGregor update after Calgary weigh-in

Watch Dana White discuss Fight Night Calgary and more after Friday's official weigh-in.
Jul 27, 2018
Watch the Fight Night Calgary weigh-in highlights, featuring Eddie Alvarez, Dustin Poirier and more.
Jul 27, 2018
Lightweights Alexander Hernandez and Olivier Aubin-Mercier kick off the main card tomorrow night for UFC Calgary at 8pm ET/5pm PT on FOX.
Jul 27, 2018
Jeremy Stephens is ready for war with Jose Aldo in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night Calgary. "I'm putting Aldo down. This is what I love to do."
Jul 27, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Comments