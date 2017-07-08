'Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series' features broadcasters new to sport

The series will include five fights each week and will focus not just on prospects, but also veteran fighters looking to make a comeback.
Fight Pass is UFC’s digital subscription service launched in December 2013 and has been the only way to watch the early preliminary rounds of UFC events, which had been previously broadcast on Facebook. Carr called the the Tuesday Night Contender Series the biggest investment UFC has made in Fight Pass since its inception.
