Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

'Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series' features broadcasters new to sport

July 10, 2017
Article
Comments (
)
By A.J. Perez , USA TODAY Sports
The series will include five fights each week and will focus not just on prospects, but also veteran fighters looking to make a comeback.

Fight Pass is UFC’s digital subscription service launched in December 2013 and has been the only way to watch the early preliminary rounds of UFC events, which had been previously broadcast on Facebook. Carr called the the Tuesday Night Contender Series the biggest investment UFC has made in Fight Pass since its inception.
 

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Tuesday, July 11
,
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will meet for their rematch at UFC 214 with the light heavyweight title on the line. Don't miss the action on July 29 live on Pay-Per-View. Watch the first promo released, being called the best in UFC history.
Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will meet for their rematch at UFC 214 with the light heavyweight title on the line. Don't miss the action on July 29 live on Pay-Per-View. Watch the first promo released, being called the best in UFC history.
Jul 10, 2017
In a special recap-style UFC Minute, host Lisa Foiles runs down the two main event wins from over the weekend and checks in with Cody Garbrandt from T-Mobile Arena and UFC.com's Matt Parrino.
In a special recap-style UFC Minute, host Lisa Foiles runs down the two main event wins from over the weekend and checks in with Cody Garbrandt from T-Mobile Arena and UFC.com's Matt Parrino.
Jul 9, 2017
Hear from Robert Whittaker, Yoel Romero, Alistair Overeem, Anthony Pettis and UFC president Dana White in the UFC 213 post fight press conference highlights after the event from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Hear from Robert Whittaker, Yoel Romero, Alistair Overeem, Anthony Pettis and UFC president Dana White in the UFC 213 post fight press conference highlights after the event from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Jul 9, 2017
UFC President Dana White talks with Megan Olivi to recap UFC 213.
UFC President Dana White talks with Megan Olivi to recap UFC 213.
Jul 8, 2017
Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will meet for their rematch at UFC 214 with the light heavyweight title on the line. Don't miss the action on July 29 live on Pay-Per-View. Watch the first promo released, being called the best in UFC history.
Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will meet for their rematch at UFC 214 with the light heavyweight title on the line. Don't miss the action on July 29 live on Pay-Per-View. Watch the first promo released, being called the best in UFC history.
Jul 8, 2017
Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will meet for their rematch at UFC 214 with the light heavyweight title on the line. Don't miss the action on July 29 live on Pay-Per-View. Watch the first promo released, being called the best in UFC history.
Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will meet for their rematch at UFC 214 with the light heavyweight title on the line. Don't miss the action on July 29 live on Pay-Per-View. Watch the first promo released, being called the best in UFC history.
Jul 10, 2017