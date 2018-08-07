Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series Season 2 - Week 8 Preview

It's all come down to this.
Following a season filled with some of the most action-packed fights in the sport, the latest season of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series will come to an end tonight with 10 more fighters hoping to punch their ticket to a UFC contract.
The most recent edition of the Contender Series saw four more athletes earn UFC contracts after another night filled with submissions and knockout finishes.
Roosevelt Roberts, Ian Heinisch, Jordan Griffin and Juan Adams all joined the roster after UFC President Dana White was once again blown away by the performances he witnessed last Tuesday night.
This week will wrap up the latest season with a featured bout showcasing a repeat performer from the Contender Series, as well as fights ranging from heavyweight all the way down to featherweight.
With that said, let's take a look at the matchups for the final week of the second season of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series.
Following a season filled with some of the most action-packed fights in the sport, the latest season of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series will come to an end tonight with 10 more fighters hoping to punch their ticket to a UFC contract.
The most recent edition of the Contender Series saw four more athletes earn UFC contracts after another night filled with submissions and knockout finishes.
Roosevelt Roberts, Ian Heinisch, Jordan Griffin and Juan Adams all joined the roster after UFC President Dana White was once again blown away by the performances he witnessed last Tuesday night.
This week will wrap up the latest season with a featured bout showcasing a repeat performer from the Contender Series, as well as fights ranging from heavyweight all the way down to featherweight.
With that said, let's take a look at the matchups for the final week of the second season of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series.
GREG HARDY VS. TEBARIS GORDON
Former NFL player turned mixed martial artist Greg Hardy picked up his first professional win with a stunning knockout earlier this season on the Contender Series and now he returns looking for a second victory while facing another undefeated opponent in Tebaris Gordon.
Hardy has made a quick transition from the gridiron to the Octagon after several devastating knockouts in the amateur ranks before turning pro just a few weeks ago. Hardy is a natural powerhouse with incredible athleticism. Add to that, Hardy has a top-notch group of coaches and training partners surrounding him while working out of the American Top Team academy in Florida.
As for Gordon, he comes into the fight with a perfect record as well, with all of his victories coming by way of knockout. The biggest difference with Gordon is that he's got more cage experience after going into the second and third round on a couple different occasions. Gordon's biggest problem lately has been finding willing opponents to face him so now he'll get his chance to shine when he faces Hardy in the featured bout tonight.
BOBBY MOFFETT VS. JACOB KILBURN
If Bobby Moffett's name sounds familiar, that's because he just made a recent appearance on "Lookin' for a Fight” where he earned a first round submission victory at V3 fights with UFC President Dana White looking on from the audience. The victory earned Moffett a spot on the Contender Series, where he will look to earn his way to the UFC. Moffett has a wealth of experience under his belt while training out of the MMA Lab in Arizona. With a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, don't blink if this fight hits the ground because Moffett is extremely aggressive with his submission attempts.
Meanwhile, Kilburn comes out of Tennessee, where he's riding a three-fight win streak into this fight. Kilburn has a foundation in judo so he's no stranger to grappling either, and he also possesses real knockout power in his hands. Kilburn also put together a massive string of fights as an amateur before finally turning pro, so he's definitely got plenty of experience to step into the cage with Moffett.
How many athletes earn contracts tomorrow night on Week 8? pic.twitter.com/TjBm3qtYwT— UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) August 7, 2018
JOSEPH LOWRY VS. DEVONTE SMITH
Much like Moffett, Joseph Lowry was also discovered on the most recent episode of "Lookin' for a Fight" because he was competing in the main event that same night in Memphis, Tennessee. Lowry put on a dominant performance that night and was elated to make the quick turnaround to compete on the Contender Series’ season finale. Lowry hails from New Jersey, which is where the majority of his fights have taken place, and he's earned four wins by knockout and one by submission in his seven victories.
Looking to derail Lowry will be Devonte Smith, who comes in with a similar experience level while competing out of Ohio. Smith has earned six of his seven wins by knockout, with his only career loss coming to recent Ultimate Fighter veteran John Gunther. Smith has won three fights in a row, including a blistering first-round knockout against UFC veteran Justin Edwards in his most recent performance.
J.R. COUGHRAN VS. ALEX GILPIN
Featherweights J.R. Coughran and Alex Gilpin will look to put on a show tonight, with both fighters known for exciting finishes whenever they step into the cage.
Coughran comes to the Contender Series out of Oklahoma, where he's put together an undefeated record with good experience on the regional fight scene, including one of his most recent bouts taking place in LFA, which has been a breeding ground of UFC prospects over the years. Coughran has finished fights by both submission and knockout, so he's going to be dangerous no matter where this matchup takes place.
As for Gilpin, the Wisconsin-based featherweight comes into the fight with a little more experience than his opponent while winning his past six in a row. Gilpin has been a dominant finishing machine recently as well, with five of his past six wins coming by way of knockout or submission. In his most recent contest, Gilpin traveled overseas to fight in England for the first time, where he wrapped up a third-round guillotine choke submission.
KENNEDY NZECHUKWU VS. DENNIS BRYANT
The kickoff fight on Tuesday night will feature a Contender Series veteran as Kennedy Nzechukwu returns after first appearing last season to take on Dennis Bryant in a light heavyweight matchup.
Nzechukwu earned a split decision victory in his debut with the Contender Series as he defeated former Ultimate Fighter veteran Anton Berzin last August. Since that time, Nzechukwu picked up two more wins - both by knockout - and now he's back to prove he's ready to join the UFC roster.
Meanwhile, Bryant fights out of Anchorage, Alaska, where he's previously competed as a heavyweight, so he'll definitely have some size on him as he cuts down to 205 pounds. Bryant has won his last four fights in a row, with three knockouts and one submission, so he's definitely going to be gunning for the finish in this one.
The second season of the Contender Series has managed to add several heavyweights and light heavyweights, so these two prospects will definitely look to impress when they clash tonight.
Comments