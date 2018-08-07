Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series Season 2 - Week 8 Preview

Former NFL player turned mixed martial artist Greg Hardy picked up his first professional win with a stunning knockout earlier this season on the Contender Series and now he returns looking for a second victory while facing another undefeated opponent in Tebaris Gordon.Hardy has made a quick transition from the gridiron to the Octagon after several devastating knockouts in the amateur ranks before turning pro just a few weeks ago. Hardy is a natural powerhouse with incredible athleticism. Add to that, Hardy has a top-notch group of coaches and training partners surrounding him while working out of the American Top Team academy in Florida.As for Gordon, he comes into the fight with a perfect record as well, with all of his victories coming by way of knockout. The biggest difference with Gordon is that he's got more cage experience after going into the second and third round on a couple different occasions. Gordon's biggest problem lately has been finding willing opponents to face him so now he'll get his chance to shine when he faces Hardy in the featured bout tonight.If Bobby Moffett's name sounds familiar, that's because he just made a recent appearance on "Lookin' for a Fight” where he earned a first round submission victory at V3 fights with UFC President Dana White looking on from the audience. The victory earned Moffett a spot on the Contender Series, where he will look to earn his way to the UFC. Moffett has a wealth of experience under his belt while training out of the MMA Lab in Arizona. With a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, don't blink if this fight hits the ground because Moffett is extremely aggressive with his submission attempts.Meanwhile, Kilburn comes out of Tennessee, where he's riding a three-fight win streak into this fight. Kilburn has a foundation in judo so he's no stranger to grappling either, and he also possesses real knockout power in his hands. Kilburn also put together a massive string of fights as an amateur before finally turning pro, so he's definitely got plenty of experience to step into the cage with Moffett.