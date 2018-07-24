Dana hands out three contracts in Week 6

Alex Munoz takes all 3 rounds and adds an impressive win to his Résumé! pic.twitter.com/AiUXfUgbLH — UFC Fight Pass (@UFCFightPass) July 25, 2018



NICK NEWELL vs. ALEX MUNOZ



The most talked about fight of the year closed out the sixth week of Season 2 as former World Series of Fighting title challenger Nick Newell stepped in against unbeaten Team Alpha Male fighter Alex Munoz.



Born with a congenital amputation on his left arm, Newell transitioned from collegiate wrestling into pursuing a career in the cage and had amassed a 14-1 record thus far, with his lone loss coming in a title fight against current UFC standout



Jason Herzog with the main event assignment this week.



Munoz came out quick, pressing forward to start. Newell lands a flying knee, but Munoz uses it to complete a takedown, chopping at Newell’s legs as he gets back up. Newell attacks with an inside leg kick and follows with a pair of clean jabs, backing up Munoz. Halfway home and Newell lands a kick to the body, searching for the flying knee on the follow.



Munoz in on a single, sweeps the leg to complete the takedown. As Newell stands, Munoz locks his arms around his waist, dumping him back down momentarily before landing a short left on the break. Trading jabs with a minute to go, Newell scores with a pair of front kicks up the middle, but eats a counter as Munoz goes hunting with an overhand left.



Just before the horn, Munoz connected with an overhand left and a sharp uppercut, seemingly hurting Newell.



The second started with Newell connecting on the leg kick again as Munoz looked for a way to close the distance and connect. As Newell threw a kick, Munoz countered with a hard left that put him on the canvas. After a short burst of ground-and-pound, Munoz let Newell back up sporting a cut below his left eye.



Newell was undeterred though, continuing to press forward before Munoz dumped him off a caught kick, holstering a head kick to the downed Newell at the very last minute. On the canvas, Munoz drove knees in the midsection as Newell turtled, trying to fight hands and find a way to his feet, only getting there in the final seconds off the frame.



Newell out aggressive to start the final round, closing the distance and throwing a kick to the body before jumping in with a knee. Munoz avoided it and circled to his back, securing a waist lock before landing a knee up high on the break. Back in space, Newell connected with a lead hook as Munoz stayed mobile, countering with the jab.



With three minutes left, Munoz dove in for a takedown and Newell quickly looked to secure the guillotine, coming close to finding the finish before Munoz squirted free and moved around to a back ride along the fence. Back to the feet with under two to go, Newell went hunting, charging forward, only to get taken down easily by Munoz. As Newell tried to stand, Munoz moved to the back ride with wrist control, shutting him down and securing the victory.



Official Result: Alex Munoz def. Nick Newell by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) The most talked about fight of the year closed out the sixth week of Season 2 as former World Series of Fighting title challenger Nick Newell stepped in against unbeaten Team Alpha Male fighter Alex Munoz.Born with a congenital amputation on his left arm, Newell transitioned from collegiate wrestling into pursuing a career in the cage and had amassed a 14-1 record thus far, with his lone loss coming in a title fight against current UFC standout Justin Gaethje . While Newell received the bulk of the attention in the build up to this fight, Munoz is no slouch, posting a 4-0 record with three finishes heading into this one.Jason Herzog with the main event assignment this week.Munoz came out quick, pressing forward to start. Newell lands a flying knee, but Munoz uses it to complete a takedown, chopping at Newell’s legs as he gets back up. Newell attacks with an inside leg kick and follows with a pair of clean jabs, backing up Munoz. Halfway home and Newell lands a kick to the body, searching for the flying knee on the follow.Munoz in on a single, sweeps the leg to complete the takedown. As Newell stands, Munoz locks his arms around his waist, dumping him back down momentarily before landing a short left on the break. Trading jabs with a minute to go, Newell scores with a pair of front kicks up the middle, but eats a counter as Munoz goes hunting with an overhand left.Just before the horn, Munoz connected with an overhand left and a sharp uppercut, seemingly hurting Newell.The second started with Newell connecting on the leg kick again as Munoz looked for a way to close the distance and connect. As Newell threw a kick, Munoz countered with a hard left that put him on the canvas. After a short burst of ground-and-pound, Munoz let Newell back up sporting a cut below his left eye.Newell was undeterred though, continuing to press forward before Munoz dumped him off a caught kick, holstering a head kick to the downed Newell at the very last minute. On the canvas, Munoz drove knees in the midsection as Newell turtled, trying to fight hands and find a way to his feet, only getting there in the final seconds off the frame.Newell out aggressive to start the final round, closing the distance and throwing a kick to the body before jumping in with a knee. Munoz avoided it and circled to his back, securing a waist lock before landing a knee up high on the break. Back in space, Newell connected with a lead hook as Munoz stayed mobile, countering with the jab.With three minutes left, Munoz dove in for a takedown and Newell quickly looked to secure the guillotine, coming close to finding the finish before Munoz squirted free and moved around to a back ride along the fence. Back to the feet with under two to go, Newell went hunting, charging forward, only to get taken down easily by Munoz. As Newell tried to stand, Munoz moved to the back ride with wrist control, shutting him down and securing the victory.Official Result: Alex Munoz def. Nick Newell by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Inside of one round, @CruteJim gets it done! pic.twitter.com/QMQfHOGdxN — UFC Fight Pass (@UFCFightPass) July 25, 2018



JIM CRUTE vs. CHRIS BIRCHLER



The ANZAC invasion that has washed over the UFC in recent weeks made its way to the Contender Series on Tuesday night as Australia’s Crute squared off with Birchler, a Pennsylvania-based former heavyweight dropping down to the 205-pound ranks after losing two of his last three outings.



Mark Smith with the officiating assignment for this one.



Crute came out firing, connecting with a low leg kick and coming forward with combinations, winding up and trying to hit a home run right away. Birchler stayed mellow, shook off the early offerings and started to respond, bruising Crute with a clean right hand and frustrating the Aussie by walking through his offense.



After settling in, Crute started landing with combinations, ripping shots to the body and finishing with an outside leg kick, but nothing seemed to bother Birchler, who kept marching forward and offering solid counters in return. With just under a minute left, Crute staggered Birchler with a big left hook, sending him into a wobbly backpedal, prompting Smith to jump in and stop the fight.



Official Result: Jim Crute def. Chris Birchler by TKO (left hook) at 4:23 of Round 1



SODIQ YUSFF vs. MIKE DAVIS



Featherweights manned the middle of the fight card on Tuesday with Team Lloyd Irvin representative Sodiq Yusuff squaring off with unbeaten New Yorker Mike “Beast Boy” Davis, who fights out of Daytona Beach, Florida.



While Davis entered with a perfect record, Yusuff had lost just once in six outings, losing to Contender Series alum Luis “El Tigre” Gomez before rebounding with a first-round knockout win over SBG Ireland youngster Dylan Tuke.



Jason Herzog joined Davis and Yusuff in the cage. The ANZAC invasion that has washed over the UFC in recent weeks made its way to the Contender Series on Tuesday night as Australia’s Crute squared off with Birchler, a Pennsylvania-based former heavyweight dropping down to the 205-pound ranks after losing two of his last three outings.Mark Smith with the officiating assignment for this one.Crute came out firing, connecting with a low leg kick and coming forward with combinations, winding up and trying to hit a home run right away. Birchler stayed mellow, shook off the early offerings and started to respond, bruising Crute with a clean right hand and frustrating the Aussie by walking through his offense.After settling in, Crute started landing with combinations, ripping shots to the body and finishing with an outside leg kick, but nothing seemed to bother Birchler, who kept marching forward and offering solid counters in return. With just under a minute left, Crute staggered Birchler with a big left hook, sending him into a wobbly backpedal, prompting Smith to jump in and stop the fight.Official Result: Jim Crute def. Chris Birchler by TKO (left hook) at 4:23 of Round 1Featherweights manned the middle of the fight card on Tuesday with Team Lloyd Irvin representative Sodiq Yusuff squaring off with unbeaten New Yorker Mike “Beast Boy” Davis, who fights out of Daytona Beach, Florida.While Davis entered with a perfect record, Yusuff had lost just once in six outings, losing to Contender Series alum Luis “El Tigre” Gomez before rebounding with a first-round knockout win over SBG Ireland youngster Dylan Tuke.Jason Herzog joined Davis and Yusuff in the cage.

The right from @Super_Sodiq knocks Davis half way across the canvas! pic.twitter.com/3XpFjjt8Uu — UFC Fight Pass (@UFCFightPass) July 25, 2018



No touch for these two, though Davis offered. Thirty seconds in, they started fighting in a phone booth, with Davis connecting with a crisp 3-2 as Yusuff looked to chop out his legs with calf kicks before connecting up the middle with a front kick to the face. As Davis pressed forward landing big punches, Yusuff responded in kind, ripping shots to the body and head.



With just under two minutes left, Yusuff wobbled Davis with a big right hand, then put him on the canvas with a follow-up left, turning the unbeaten striker into a defensive wrestler. Yusuff defended and they got back to their feet, with Davis still trying to shake out the cobwebs as Yusuff continued to connect with big, clubbing blows through to the horn.



Davis came out firing to start the second, closing the distance and connecting with good shots, only to have Yusuff counter and cause him to look for a takedown. While Yusuff chopped at Davis’ leg, “Beast Boy” scored with his hands, but the power just wasn’t there. But Yusuff’s willingness to counter afforded Davis the chance to land and he started finding success with his jab, only to have his lead leg battered again before the horn sounded to end the middle stanza.



Both men came out with a little more zip to start the third, pawing with jabs and exchanging kicks over the opening minute. Yusuff continued to attack Davis’ calf, but the unbeaten prospect continued looking to close the distance, but Yusuff was unrelenting, hurting Davis and forcing him to switch stances. Yusuff recognized it and fired off a big right hand on cue, adding kicks to the head and body into the mix as well.



Down the stretch, Yusuff staggered Davis with another calf kick before looking high once more and cruising to the final horn.



Official Result: Sodiq Yusuff def. Mike Davis by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)



JEFF HUGHES vs. JOSH APPELT



Veteran heavyweights looking to literally punch their ticket to the biggest stage in the sport collided in this one, with Ohio native and



Both men entered on three-fight winning streaks, with their last losses coming against familiar names – Hughes to former TUF contestant Dan Spohn and Appelt to WWE superstar and part-time MMA fighter Bobby Lashley in October 2016.



Mark Smith marshaled the heavyweights. No touch for these two, though Davis offered. Thirty seconds in, they started fighting in a phone booth, with Davis connecting with a crisp 3-2 as Yusuff looked to chop out his legs with calf kicks before connecting up the middle with a front kick to the face. As Davis pressed forward landing big punches, Yusuff responded in kind, ripping shots to the body and head.With just under two minutes left, Yusuff wobbled Davis with a big right hand, then put him on the canvas with a follow-up left, turning the unbeaten striker into a defensive wrestler. Yusuff defended and they got back to their feet, with Davis still trying to shake out the cobwebs as Yusuff continued to connect with big, clubbing blows through to the horn.Davis came out firing to start the second, closing the distance and connecting with good shots, only to have Yusuff counter and cause him to look for a takedown. While Yusuff chopped at Davis’ leg, “Beast Boy” scored with his hands, but the power just wasn’t there. But Yusuff’s willingness to counter afforded Davis the chance to land and he started finding success with his jab, only to have his lead leg battered again before the horn sounded to end the middle stanza.Both men came out with a little more zip to start the third, pawing with jabs and exchanging kicks over the opening minute. Yusuff continued to attack Davis’ calf, but the unbeaten prospect continued looking to close the distance, but Yusuff was unrelenting, hurting Davis and forcing him to switch stances. Yusuff recognized it and fired off a big right hand on cue, adding kicks to the head and body into the mix as well.Down the stretch, Yusuff staggered Davis with another calf kick before looking high once more and cruising to the final horn.Official Result: Sodiq Yusuff def. Mike Davis by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Veteran heavyweights looking to literally punch their ticket to the biggest stage in the sport collided in this one, with Ohio native and Stipe Miocic training partner Jeff Hughes taking on 21-fight vet Josh “The Juggernaut” Appelt.Both men entered on three-fight winning streaks, with their last losses coming against familiar names – Hughes to former TUF contestant Dan Spohn and Appelt to WWE superstar and part-time MMA fighter Bobby Lashley in October 2016.Mark Smith marshaled the heavyweights.

They call @JeffHughesMMA “Lights Out” for a reason! pic.twitter.com/bUCw4c9IJg — UFC Fight Pass (@UFCFightPass) July 25, 2018



It didn’t take long for the big boys to start slinging, as Appelt pressed forward behind his left hand before searching for a takedown. Hughes defended well and started to find his range as they reset in the center before an inadvertent low blow halted the action momentarily.



Restarted, Appelt missed with a left-handed rocket and Hughes closed the distance, dumping “The Juggernaut” to the canvas and forcing him to carry his weight. A minute later, he was back in on another takedown, easily putting Appelt on the mat before unloading a torrent of left hands that prompted Smith to take a closer look.



Appelt got up, but Hughes fired off a massive uppercut that sent Appelt crashing to the canvas, clutching his face, ending the fight instantaneously.



Official Result: Jeff Hughes def. Josh Appelt by TKO (Strikes) at 4:26 of Round 1 It didn’t take long for the big boys to start slinging, as Appelt pressed forward behind his left hand before searching for a takedown. Hughes defended well and started to find his range as they reset in the center before an inadvertent low blow halted the action momentarily.Restarted, Appelt missed with a left-handed rocket and Hughes closed the distance, dumping “The Juggernaut” to the canvas and forcing him to carry his weight. A minute later, he was back in on another takedown, easily putting Appelt on the mat before unloading a torrent of left hands that prompted Smith to take a closer look.Appelt got up, but Hughes fired off a massive uppercut that sent Appelt crashing to the canvas, clutching his face, ending the fight instantaneously.Official Result: Jeff Hughes def. Josh Appelt by TKO (Strikes) at 4:26 of Round 1