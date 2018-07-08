Dana White recaps UFC 226

UFC 227 features two epic title matches. TJ Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt meet for the bantamweight title and Demetrious Johnson attempts to defend his belt in the co-main against Henry Cejudo. Don't miss the action live on PPV on August 4.
Jul 7, 2018
Watch the UFC 226 post-fight press conference highlights, featuring Daniel Cormier and more.
Jul 7, 2018
Relive the sights of the Las Vegas event know as UFC 226 through the eyes of UFC photographers Josh Hedges and Christian Petersen.
Jul 7, 2017
Megan Olivi spends a few minutes with Stipe Miocic following his loss to Daniel Cormier in the main event of UFC 226.
Jul 7, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
