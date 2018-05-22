UFC President Dana White and Youtube Influencer KSI Host EA Sports UFC 3 Twitch Live Stream

WHO:





Las Vegas – On Tuesday, May 22, UFC® and EA SPORTS will host a EA SPORTS™ UFC® 3 Twitch live stream from UFC’s global corporate campus in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC President Dana White, YouTube Influencer KSI and four additional hosts will be playing EA SPORTS UFC 3 against each other, as well as against select fans who join the live stream via PlayStation® 4 during the event. Fans that tune in will hear an exclusive UFC announcement and be able to ask the hosts questions.UFC President Dana WhiteYouTube Influencer KSIUFC light heavyweight champion Daniel CormierFormer UFC welterweight champion Matt SerraFormer UFC middleweight champion Michael BispingFormer UFC middleweight champion Chris WeidmanTuesday, May 22, 2018 at 6:30 p.m. PT / 9:30 p.m. ET