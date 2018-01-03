UFC President Dana White recaps UFC 220 from Boston's TD Garden.
Jan 20, 2018
Hear from Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou following their five round title fight at UFC 220 in Boston.
Jan 20, 2018
UFC correspondent Megan Olivi catches up with UFC light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier following his KO win over Volkan Oezdemir in the co-main event at UFC 220.
Jan 21, 2018
Watch Daniel Cormier in the Octagon after his victory over Volkan Oezdemir at UFC 220.
Jan 20, 2018
Hear from the reigning champion Cris Cyborg as we catch up with her backstage following her victory in the main event of UFC 219.
Dec 30, 2017
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Dec 30, 2017
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
