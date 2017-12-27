Hear from Khabib Nurmagomedov from the Octagon following his win over Edson Barboza in the co-main event of UFC 219 in Las Vegas, NV.
Dec 30, 2017
UFC 220 is set to go big with two epic title fights in the heavyweight and light heavyweight divisions. In the main event, Stipe Miocic takes on Francis Ngannou and in the co-main Daniel Cormier takes on Volkan Oezdemir.
Dec 30, 2017
Dan Hooker meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win over Marc Diakiese at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Dec 30, 2017
Carla Esparza talks with Megan Olivi backstage after her win over Cynthia Calvillo at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Dec 30, 2017
UFC President Dana White recaps the historic UFC 217, which featured three belt changes.
Nov 4, 2017
Rose Namajunas talks backstage at UFC 217 after defeating Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the women's strawweight title.
Nov 4, 2017
TJ Dillashaw talks backstage after defeating Cody Garbrandt at UFC 217 for the bantamweight title.
Nov 4, 2017
Megan Olivi speaks with Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson following his win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 217 at Madison Square Garden.
