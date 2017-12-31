DWTNCS alums added to UFC 220 card

With Charles Rosa forced to withdraw from his UFC 220 bout against Dan Ige due to injury, Boston's TD Garden will now see a clash of graduates from Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series, as Ige now faces Julio Arce on Jan. 20.
UFC 220, which is headlined by a pair of championship bouts pitting Stipe Miocic against Francis Ngannou and Daniel Cormier against Volkan Oezdemir, airs live on Pay-Per-View.
A winner on week three of DWTNCS, Hawaii's Ige improved his pro record to 8-1 with a submission victory over Luis Gomez that extended his current winning streak to six. In New York's Arce, he faces a 13-2 southpaw who scored a second-round TKO of Peter Petties on week five of DWTNCS.
