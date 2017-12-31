Home
DWTNCS alums added to UFC 220 card

By Thomas Gerbasi January 03, 2018
With Charles Rosa forced to withdraw from his UFC 220 bout against Dan Ige due to injury, Boston's TD Garden will now see a clash of graduates from Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series, as Ige now faces Julio Arce on Jan. 20.

UFC 220, which is headlined by a pair of championship bouts pitting Stipe Miocic against Francis Ngannou and Daniel Cormier against Volkan Oezdemir, airs live on Pay-Per-View.

A winner on week three of DWTNCS, Hawaii's Ige improved his pro record to 8-1 with a submission victory over Luis Gomez that extended his current winning streak to six. In New York's Arce, he faces a 13-2 southpaw who scored a second-round TKO of Peter Petties on week five of DWTNCS.

Take a slow-motion trip through the historic UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm event from Las Vegas that saw Cyborg defend her belt in the UFC for the first time.
Jan 3, 2017
For this edition of Knockout of the Week, we look back at the meeting between Dooho Choi and Thiago Tavares. Choi headlines Fight Night St Louis against Jeremy Stephens Sunday January 14 on FS1.
Jan 2, 2018
At UFC 206 Dooho Choi and Cub Swanson put on a show for the Toronto crowd, and many considered their three round battle to be the fight of the year in 2016. Choi next faces Jeremy Stephens in the main event of Fight Night St. Louis on January 14.
Jan 2, 2017
Happy New Year! Host Lisa Foiles gives you a sneak peek of the UFC's new 25th anniversary logo, and the surprises that await in 2018.
Jan 1, 2018
Hear from the reigning champion Cris Cyborg as we catch up with her backstage following her victory in the main event of UFC 219.
Dec 30, 2017
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Dec 30, 2017
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
Dec 31, 2017