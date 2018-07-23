DWTNCS Season 2 Contract Winners Free Fights

Check out the highlights from Week 5 of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series. Don't miss Week 6 tomorrow night only on UFC FIGHT PASS.
Jul 23, 2018
Before he faces Dustin Poirer in the main event of Fight Night Calgary on July 28, take a look back to the night Eddie Alvarez became the UFC lightweight champion in 2016 with a victory over Rafael dos Anjos.
Jul 23, 2018
Watch Anthony Smith backstage after his win at Fight Night Hamburg.
Jul 22, 2018
Watch Anthony Smith in the Octagon after his win at Fight Night Hamburg.
Jul 22, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Comments