DWTNCS 1 – Fight by Fight Preview

This week’s debut of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series on UFC FIGHT PASS features five fights that tell the audience exactly what kind of talent they can come to expect when they tune in this summer.



Each of the five bouts features either a promising regional talent looking to use this opportunity as a springboard to competing in the Octagon for the first time or an athlete who has already had a cup of coffee in the big leagues and is eager to show they’re ready for a more lengthy stay the second time around.



There are no guarantees heading into these contests either – this isn’t a “win and you’re in” situation where victory automatically punches your ticket to the UFC. This is a chance for these 10 competitors to stand out from the crowd of hopefuls competing each week around the country looking to collect enough victories or win in such devastating fashion that it catches the eye of the UFC brass.



This is a chance for each of these 10 competitors to show up and show out and it should be one hell of a show.



Here’s a look at this week’s matchups.



Kurt Holobaugh vs. Matt Bessette



How’s this for a main event on the inaugural episode of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contenders Series – a fight between a pair of champions from outstanding regional promotions, both of whom have extensive experience and established track records against very good competition.



Holobaugh is the Titan FC lightweight champion, having claimed the title in May with a fourth-round technical knockout victory of Gesias Cavalcante, a triumph that extended his winning streak to three. The 30-year-old Louisiana native dropped a decision to



A staple on the East Coast, Connecticut's Bessette is the CES MMA featherweight champion, claiming the title in August 2016 and collecting a pair of successful title defenses over Kevin Croom and Rey Trujillo to give him seven straight victories heading into this one, all coming by way of stoppage. The 32-year-old appears to be in a groove and hopes to carry that over into his showdown with Holobaugh on Tuesday night.

Greg Rebello vs. Zu Anyanwu



Like Bessette, Rebello is an East Coast standout that has made a name for himself under the CES MMA banner. A native of Rhode Island and a Team Sityodtong representative, Rebello is 6-1 over his last seven fights with his lone setback coming in a champion clash with Ashley Gooch.



Anyanwu has been plying his trade a little further down the coast from his opponent on Tuesday night, putting in work and winning the heavyweight title with Cage Fighting Fury Championships, the New Jersey-based promotion that has graduated a host of talent to the UFC, including



Both are on tidy winning streaks and have a penchant for putting their opponents away. With White looking on and talented heavyweights always in short supply, this is a tremendous chance for both Rebello and Anyanwu to make an impression and potentially earn a chance to compete in the Octagon in the not too distant future.



Boston Salmon vs. Ricky Turcios



Bantamweight has become one of the most competitive and consistently entertaining divisions in the UFC over the last few years. The same has held true on the regional circuit as well, and these are two of the division’s finest representatives of that.



An unbeaten fighter with tremendous height for the division, Turcios enters with eight straight victories as a professional after collecting four wins as an amateur. Originally from Houston, the 24-year-old prospect now resides in Sacramento and trains with the elite crew at Team Alpha Male.



Though he no longer carries a perfect record, Salmon still carries a ton of hype as the Waianae, Hawaii native earned five straight victories in RFA (Resurrection Fighting Alliance) before coming out on the wrong side of a split decision result in his last appearance. With four stoppage victories and a burning desire to get back in the win column while making a stellar first impression, don't be surprised if "Boom Boom" comes out guns blazing in this one.