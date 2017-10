DJ’s Win is the UFC’s latest Fantastic Finish

It’s Monday morning.



Here’s one person’s list… It’s Monday morning. Demetrious Johnson successfully defended his UFC flyweight title for a record 11th time on Saturday night. I am still watching his submission of Ray Borg . If that doesn’t land “Mighty Mouse” on the list of most fantastic finishes in UFC history, what does?But since we’re on the subject, what does constitute a fantastic finish? First, you have to jump out of your seat when it happens. Next, it has to be one that pops into your head immediately when the topic comes up, making the following list very personal and stream of consciousness. Finally, it has to be something you can watch over and over and over again and never get bored.Here’s one person’s list…





Demetrious Johnson-Ray Borg (Watch the replay on UFC FIGHT PASS)

Even though it’s fresh in everyone’s mind, this one won’t grow old anytime soon. Way ahead in his history-making title defense against Ray Borg, Demetrious Johnson could have run out the clock in the fifth round, broke his tie with Even though it’s fresh in everyone’s mind, this one won’t grow old anytime soon. Way ahead in his history-making title defense against Ray Borg, Demetrious Johnson could have run out the clock in the fifth round, broke his tie with Anderson Silva and picked up his check. Not DJ. Instead, he went for a finish no one had seen before, as he suplexed Borg and picked up his arm on the way down. Nobody, especially Borg, saw that coming, and he was forced to tap out to the armbar. It was a classic example of the great ones pulling off something amazing at the drop of a hat.



Anderson Silva-Chael Sonnen I (Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)

Speaking of great ones pulling off something amazing, who will ever forget the first fight between Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen? Beat up for four rounds, Silva was on the verge of losing his title to his heated rival when the two hit the mat again in the fifth and final frame. But this time, the gutsy Silva found the opening to slap on a submission, and in a turn of events that shocked the fans in attendance, Sonnen tapped and “The Spider” saved his title in one of the great comebacks in MMA history.



Edson Barboza-Terry Etim (Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)

Every time Edson Barboza throws a kick – whether to the legs, body or head – there is the possibility for a fantastic finish. But none will ever compare to the night in January 2012 when he short-circuited Terry Etim with a wheel kick that ended the fight the moment it landed. Usually, a kick like this lands and the fighter may get knocked out by the impact of hitting the canvas or is stunned enough that a follow-up will get the job done. Etim was out the moment Barboza landed, showing off the Brazilian’s frightening power.



Matt Hughes-Frank Trigg II (Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)

This fight was so good that it earned a place in the UFC Hall of Fame, and that’s not surprising at all. Stunned and nearly finished by Frank Trigg, longtime UFC welterweight champion Matt Hughes escaped his opponent’s choke attempt, but he didn’t try to wait out the round and get his bearings back. Instead, he picked Trigg up, marched him across the Octagon and slammed him. As the crowd erupted, Hughes’ choke to end the bout was mere window dressing. That was champion-grade stuff right there.



Matt Serra-Georges St-Pierre I (Watch on UFC FIGHT PASS)

It's still the greatest upset in UFC history, but if anyone watched Matt Serra's fight with Karo Parisyan , it was clear that Serra had the power to alter anyone's plans for the evening. Yet the thing was that Georges St-Pierre wasn't about to be the guy who got caught by Serra, who earned his shot at the welterweight title by winning season four of The Ultimate Fighter. Then again, that's why they fight the fights, and in less than four minutes, New York's "Terror" was the new champion after a knockout no one outside of Team Serra saw coming.