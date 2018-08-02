Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

DJ brushes off Cejudo's comments & Garbrandt is greeted by Tyson on Embedded

UFC Staff Report August 02, 2018
Article
Comments (
)

UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson proved to be the better fighter when he finished Henry Cejudo in Round 1 at UFC 197 to defend his belt. Since then “Mighty Mouse” has defended his belt three more times and solidified his spot in the UFC’s Greatest of All-Time conversation.

Now - a little more than two years removed from their first encounter - Cejudo believes it’s his time after winning back-to-back fights to earn the title shot at UFC 227 on Saturday.

On Episode 3 of UFC 227 Embedded, Johnson appeared on Los Angeles-based radio show “The Kevin & Bean Show” to refute Cejudo’s comments about improvement.

“I’m Henry Cejudo, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity. I want to see how good you really are. I’ve been training for two years,” Johnson said, mimicking Cejudo. “What do you think I’ve been doing?!”

Later in the episode on a media conference call Johnson was asked about a potential Superfight with the winner of TJ Dillashaw vs. Cody Garbrandt and Cejudo wasn’t pleased.

“Hold on real quick ladies and gentleman,” Cejudo chimed in. “Demetrious has to get past me first. You’re jumping the gun.”

In the final minute of Episode 3, Garbrandt is greeted at the host hotel by legendary boxer Mike Tyson, who offered some wise words before Garbrandt’s title fight on Saturday.

“When you win the belt back this time you’ll appreciate it more,” Tyson said.

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, August 4
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Los Angeles, California
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Watch the face-offs from the UFC 227 Media Day, featuring TJ Dillashaw, Cody Garbrandt and more.
Watch the face-offs from the UFC 227 Media Day, featuring TJ Dillashaw, Cody Garbrandt and more.
Aug 2, 2018
Take a look at the UFC 227 open workouts captured by UFC photographer Jeff Bottari.
Take a look at the UFC 227 open workouts captured by UFC photographer Jeff Bottari.
Aug 1, 2018
TJ Dillashaw trains alongside Cub Swanson. Cody Garbrandt fine-tunes his skills with a team motivated to win back the belt. Demetrious Johnson does media in LA as Henry Cejudo arrives for fight week. Legendary boxer Mike Tyson offers advice to Garbrandt.
TJ Dillashaw trains alongside Cub Swanson. Cody Garbrandt fine-tunes his skills with a team motivated to win back the belt. Demetrious Johnson does media in LA as Henry Cejudo arrives for fight week. Legendary boxer Mike Tyson offers advice to Garbrandt.
Aug 1, 2018
Check out the recap from the UFC 227 open workouts
Check out the recap from the UFC 227 open workouts
Aug 1, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018