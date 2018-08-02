DJ brushes off Cejudo's comments & Garbrandt is greeted by Tyson on Embedded

UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson proved to be the better fighter when he finished Henry Cejudo in Round 1 at UFC 197 to defend his belt. Since then “Mighty Mouse” has defended his belt three more times and solidified his spot in the UFC’s Greatest of All-Time conversation.

Now - a little more than two years removed from their first encounter - Cejudo believes it’s his time after winning back-to-back fights to earn the title shot at UFC 227 on Saturday.

On Episode 3 of UFC 227 Embedded, Johnson appeared on Los Angeles-based radio show “The Kevin & Bean Show” to refute Cejudo’s comments about improvement.

“I’m Henry Cejudo, this is a once in a lifetime opportunity. I want to see how good you really are. I’ve been training for two years,” Johnson said, mimicking Cejudo. “What do you think I’ve been doing?!”

Later in the episode on a media conference call Johnson was asked about a potential Superfight with the winner of TJ Dillashaw vs. Cody Garbrandt and Cejudo wasn’t pleased.

“Hold on real quick ladies and gentleman,” Cejudo chimed in. “Demetrious has to get past me first. You’re jumping the gun.”

In the final minute of Episode 3, Garbrandt is greeted at the host hotel by legendary boxer Mike Tyson, who offered some wise words before Garbrandt’s title fight on Saturday.

“When you win the belt back this time you’ll appreciate it more,” Tyson said.