DC vs Lewis to headline UFC 230 at MSG

NYC, we have your MAIN EVENT!— UFC (@ufc) October 9, 2018
The HW strap is on the line as @DC_MMA faces off against @TheBeast_UFC at #UFC230. pic.twitter.com/Ltvka3j4H6
Fresh from a stirring third-round knockout of Alexander Volkov on last weekend's UFC 229 card in Las Vegas, Derrick Lewis will now make the trip to New York City on November 3 to face two-division world champion Daniel Cormier for the UFC heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 230 at Madison Square Garden.
Already the UFC light heavyweight champion, Cormier became only the second fighter to hold two divisional titles simultaneously in July when he knocked out Stipe Miocic in the first round. Now "DC," who owns a 14-0 heavyweight record, will put his new belt on the line against Texas knockout artist Lewis, whose 9-1 record in his last ten UFC bouts includes seven knockouts and victories over Francis Ngannou, Travis Browne, Shamil Abdurakhimov and Roy Nelson.
UFC 230 airs live on Pay-Per-View.
