Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

DC on Conan tonight at 11pm ET on TBS

UFC Staff Report July 10, 2018
Article
Comments (
)
UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion, Daniel Cormier, will be back on “Conan” tonight to prove that he officially broke the ‘curse.’

After almost backing out of a scheduled appearance on the late night show last month, Cormier admitted that he was fearful of his fate - a number of recent athletes that have appeared on the show have gone on to lose their fight.

However with Daniel’s dominant win against Stipe Miocic this past Saturday, he can prove all the critics wrong. He will fulfill his promise by bringing both belts to the studio set as a two-division champion.

The show will air tonight at 11|10p c on TBS.

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Tuesday, July 10
8PM/5PM
ETPT
,
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Re-live the thrill and the agony from an incredible night of fights at UFC 226: Miocic vs Cormier with this UFC FIGHT PASS Original series.
Re-live the thrill and the agony from an incredible night of fights at UFC 226: Miocic vs Cormier with this UFC FIGHT PASS Original series.
Jul 10, 2018
For this edition of Knockout of the Week, we travel back to the night Junior Dos Santos met Gabriel Gonzaga. Catch Dos Santos this Saturday as he headlines Fight Night Boise against Blagoy Ivanov, live and free on FS1.
For this edition of Knockout of the Week, we travel back to the night Junior Dos Santos met Gabriel Gonzaga. Catch Dos Santos this Saturday as he headlines Fight Night Boise against Blagoy Ivanov, live and free on FS1.
Jul 10, 2018
Take a slow-motion journey through the Las Vegas event known as UFC 226: Miocic vs Cormier. Miss UFC 226? You can order the replay now at: www.ufc.tv
Take a slow-motion journey through the Las Vegas event known as UFC 226: Miocic vs Cormier. Miss UFC 226? You can order the replay now at: www.ufc.tv
Jul 9, 2018
Two undefeated fighters collide as middleweights Bevon Lewis and Alton Cunningham battle it out for UFC contract at Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series this Tuesday, July 10 only on UFC FIGHT PASS.
Two undefeated fighters collide as middleweights Bevon Lewis and Alton Cunningham battle it out for UFC contract at Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series this Tuesday, July 10 only on UFC FIGHT PASS.
Jul 9, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018