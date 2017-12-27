Cyborg hopeful to show the world the obstacles she has overcome

I will keep the UFC belt, keep motivating the fans and keep showing all the young girls that want to be a fighter that it’s not going to be easy

That point was the chief topic of conversation when the main event combatants took part in a media conference call last week, where neither had much interest in wading into the debate. And when asked about her impending matchup with Holm and what that would mean for her career in a one-on-one setting, Cyborg continued to keep the focus on the fans and those inspired by her career.“I respect all my opponents and I’m really happy about the opportunity to fight Holly,” she said. “I’m happy to fight somebody who has a big name too – she’s the girl who beat Ronda Rousey. Everybody didn’t have the opportunity to see me and Ronda Rousey, but now they’re going to see me and Holly.“I’m very thankful for everything in my career,” she replied when asked what a win over Holm would do for her legacy. “The one thing my fans like is that I overcome everything – the challenges in my career – and of course, beating Holly Holm is going to be one more big step in my career.“I will keep the UFC belt, keep motivating the fans and keep showing all the young girls that want to be a fighter that it’s not going to be easy – you’re going to have to fight, you’re going to have to struggle – but keep going and have discipline in order to overcome whatever obstacles you have in your life.”With the featherweight division still taking shape and Holm standing as the only big name opponent the dominant champion has yet to face, a victory on Saturday night in the last UFC bout of 2017 would create some uncertainty about the next step in Cyborg’s career.But as you would expect, the ever-positive Brazilian standout is not worried about any of that.“I just signed a new deal with the UFC that I’m really happy about; I appreciate them,” said Cyborg. “I think I have a lot of opportunities and I think 2018 will be one more amazing year in my career that I’m very excited about.”