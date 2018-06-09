Curtis Blaydes 'I should be going for the belt next'

We catch up with Curtis Blaydes backstage following his TKO victory of Alistair Overeem at UFC 225 in Chicago.
Jun 9, 2018
Hear heavyweight Curtis Blaydes from the Octagon following his dominant win over Alistair Overeem at UFC 225.
Jun 9, 2018
Sergio Pettis discusses his huge win over Joe Benavidez in the prelims of UFC 225.
Jun 9, 2018
We catch up with Anthony Smith backstage at UFC 225 following his thrilling victory over Rashad Evans.
Jun 9, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
