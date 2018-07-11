Home
Curse broken, Cormier returns to CONAN

July 11, 2018
DC broke the curse!

After almost backing out of a scheduled appearance on the late night show last month, Daniel Cormier admitted that he was fearful of his fate - a number of recent athletes that have appeared on the show have gone on to lose their fight.

"Other people had warned you: don't do the show," O'Brien said.

"Yeah, they said 'don't do it,'" Cormier confirmed.

However with Daniel’s dominant win against Stipe Miocic this past Saturday at UFC 226, he showed there was nor curse at all, prominently displaying both his heavyweight and light heavyweight belts on O'Brien's desk.

Watch the entire clip below.
 

UFC Light Heavyweight and UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier visited the CONAN show to talk about becoming a rare double champ after UFC 226, and breaking the curse of fighters who lose after visiting with Conan O'Brien.
Jul 11, 2018
Dana White talks to Laura Sanko to discuss how the contract winners were chosen for Week 4 of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series, only on FIGHT PASS.
Jul 10, 2018
Re-live the thrill and the agony from an incredible night of fights at UFC 226: Miocic vs Cormier with this UFC FIGHT PASS Original series.
Jul 10, 2018
For this edition of Knockout of the Week, we travel back to the night Junior Dos Santos met Gabriel Gonzaga. Catch Dos Santos this Saturday as he headlines Fight Night Boise against Blagoy Ivanov, live and free on FS1.
Jul 10, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018