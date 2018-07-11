Curse broken, Cormier returns to CONAN

DC broke the curse!
After almost backing out of a scheduled appearance on the late night show last month, Daniel Cormier admitted that he was fearful of his fate - a number of recent athletes that have appeared on the show have gone on to lose their fight.
"Other people had warned you: don't do the show," O'Brien said.
"Yeah, they said 'don't do it,'" Cormier confirmed.
However with Daniel’s dominant win against Stipe Miocic this past Saturday at UFC 226, he showed there was nor curse at all, prominently displaying both his heavyweight and light heavyweight belts on O'Brien's desk.
Watch the entire clip below.
Comments