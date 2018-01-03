Cummings injured, out of STL bout

An injury has forced Zak Cummings from his Sunday bout against Thiago Alves, reducing the card in St. Louis to 12 bouts.
Moving to the FS1 prelim portion of the card is the women's bantamweight bout between Irene Aldana and Talita Bernardo.
In the main event of the UFC Fight Night card, which airs live on FS1 from Scottrade Center, Jeremy Stephens faces Dooho Choi.
