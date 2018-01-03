Home
Cummings injured, out of STL bout

By Thomas Gerbasi January 12, 2018
An injury has forced Zak Cummings from his Sunday bout against Thiago Alves, reducing the card in St. Louis to 12 bouts.

Moving to the FS1 prelim portion of the card is the women's bantamweight bout between Irene Aldana and Talita Bernardo.  

In the main event of the UFC Fight Night card, which airs live on FS1 from Scottrade Center, Jeremy Stephens faces Dooho Choi.

Kamarau Usman and Emil Meek are slated for a pivotal welterweight matchup on the main card of Fight Night St. Louis. Don't miss the action live on Sunday on FS1.
Jan 12, 2018
Watch the stars of Fight Night Saint Louis as they hold open workouts for the public ahead of Sunday night's free FS1 event. Includes Jeremy Stephens, Dooho Choi, Paige VanZant, Uriah Hall and more.
Jan 12, 2018
Francis Ngannou climbed up the UFC heavyweight ranks quickly capped of with the knockout of the year of Alistair Overeem at UFC 218. Heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is the last hurdle for Ngannou at UFC 220 on Saturday, January 20 live on PPV.
Jan 12, 2018
Uriah Hall and Vitor Belfort are set to meet in an epic battle of two strikers as the two face off in the co-main event at Fight Night St. Louis on Sunday.
Jan 12, 2018
Hear from the reigning champion Cris Cyborg as we catch up with her backstage following her victory in the main event of UFC 219.
Dec 30, 2017
Khabib Nurmagomedov meets with Megan Olivi backstage after his win at UFC 219: Cyborg vs Holm.
Dec 30, 2017
Two UFC titles will be on the line in Boston for UFC 220. Stipe Miocic looks to break the all-time consecutive heavyweight title defense record vs. Francis Ngannou. Also, Daniel Cormier defends light heavyweight title vs. Volkan Oezdemir.
Jan 3, 2018