Cruz-Rivera among bouts added to UFC 219 card

No. 1-ranked bantamweight contender and former world champion Dominick Cruz will begin his road back to the top on Dec. 30 when he meets up with No. 3-ranked Jimmie Rivera in a UFC 219 bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Two more bouts were also added to the card on Wednesday, with No. 7-ranked strawweight contender Cynthia Calvillo squaring off against former 115-pound titleholder Carla Esparza, and No. 14-ranked flyweight Louis Smolka taking on Matheus Pereira.
Stay tuned to UFC.com for more fight card announcements and ticket on-sale dates.
Two more bouts were also added to the card on Wednesday, with No. 7-ranked strawweight contender Cynthia Calvillo squaring off against former 115-pound titleholder Carla Esparza, and No. 14-ranked flyweight Louis Smolka taking on Matheus Pereira.
Stay tuned to UFC.com for more fight card announcements and ticket on-sale dates.
Comments