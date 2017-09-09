Home
Cruz-Rivera among bouts added to UFC 219 card

By Thomas Gerbasi September 27, 2017
Article
No. 1-ranked bantamweight contender and former world champion Dominick Cruz will begin his road back to the top on Dec. 30 when he meets up with No. 3-ranked Jimmie Rivera in a UFC 219 bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Two more bouts were also added to the card on Wednesday, with No. 7-ranked strawweight contender Cynthia Calvillo squaring off against former 115-pound titleholder Carla Esparza, and No. 14-ranked flyweight Louis Smolka taking on Matheus Pereira.

Stay tuned to UFC.com for more fight card announcements and ticket on-sale dates.

Recent
Preview the increasingly combustible relationship between Kevin Lee and Tony Ferguson, and the fireworks certain to come when they meet in the main event of UFC 216 on October 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV.
Sep 27, 2017
Watch Fabricio Werdum defeat Hunt for the UFC heavyweight interim title at UFC 180. Don't miss Werdum take on Derrick Lewis at UFC 216 on Oct. 7.
Sep 26, 2017
Brandon Davis Secured a UFC contract with a win over Austin Arnett in what many consider to be the best fight ever on Contender Series.
Sep 26, 2017
Julian Marquez landed one of the most Devastating head kick knockouts in MMA history to secure himself a UFC contract.
Sep 26, 2017
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee collide for the interim lightweight championship in the main event of UFC 216 in Las Vegas. Plus, flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson goes for his record 11th title defense vs. Ray Borg. Watch the extended preview.
Sep 15, 2017
Tony Ferguson and Kevin Lee will fight for the interim lightweight title in the main event at UFC 216 on Oct. 7 live from Las Vegas. In the co-main event, heavyweights Fabricio Werdum and Derrick Lewis will clash.
Sep 9, 2017
Tickets went on sale today for the super-stacked UFC 217 at MSG on Saturday, November 4th. UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles breaks down the multitude of reasons why you should be there for this "gift" of a card.
Sep 15, 2017