Covington: 'I'm the most well-rounded fighter on the planet'

UFC 225 is still several days away, but the inevitable war of words between co-main competitors Rafael dos Anjos and Colby Covington is already underway, as evidenced by the first episode of UFC 225 Embedded.



“I’m the most well-rounded fighter on the planet,” Covington announces as he packs his suitcase for Chicago, seemingly addressing the detractors who suggest wrestling is his lone skill.



“Once I beat RDA, it’s Woodley. And if Woodley don’t want to fight, he can just vacate and give me that title and I can move on to bigger and better things.”

For his part, the ever-stoic RDA seems unfazed by the bluster and occasionally juvenile barbs hurled by his opponent.



“He’s embarrassing himself. It’s embarrassing to watch,” dos Anjos offers, dismissing Covington’s persona as “fake.”



“I’m a cold blooded fighter,” dos Anjos warns.



“Once I step in the Octagon, there is no trash talking. Just two guys fighting.”

