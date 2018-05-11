Home
Coulter meets de la Rocha in UFC 225 bout

By Thomas Gerbasi May 11, 2018
The big men of the Octagon will be in action on June 9, as Rashad Coulter battles Chris de la Rocha in a UFC 225 bout at United Center in Chicago.

In the UFC 225 main event, which airs live on Pay-Per-View, Robert Whittaker defends his middleweight title against Yoel Romero. The co-main event features Rafael Dos Anjos' showdown against Colby Covington for the interim UFC welterweight title. Tickets are on sale now.

Dallas' Coulter has scored all eight of his pro wins by knockout, and his exciting style was on display in his Fight of the Night war with Chase Sherman in May 2017. In June he faces off with Washington's de la Rocha, a versatile competitor also seeking his first Octagon victory in the Windy City.

