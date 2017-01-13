Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Correia vs Reneau set for Fortaleza

By Thomas Gerbasi January 17, 2017
Article
Comments (
)
Popular bantamweight contender Bethe Correia will have the fans on her side on Mar. 11 when she returns to the Octagon in Fortaleza, Brazil to face fellow 135-pound standout Marion Reneau.

In the UFC Fight Night main event, which airs live on FS1 from Centro de Formação Olímpica de Fortaleza, Kelvin Gastelum faces Vitor Belfort in a five-round middleweight bout.

A member of the UFC roster since 2013, the No. 9-ranked Correia is coming off her fourth UFC win in September, as she outpointed Jessica Eye at UFC 203. This March, she fights in her native Brazil for the first time since 2015 when she battles California's Reneau, the No. 13-ranked bantamweight in the world who stopped Milana Dudieva in her most recent bout in November.

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, January 28
8PM/5PM
ETPT
Denver, CO
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Watch Donald Cerrone's third fight at welterweight, as he KO'd Rick Story. Don't miss Cerrone take on Jorge Masvidal at Fight Night Denver on Jan. 28.
Watch Donald Cerrone's third fight at welterweight, as he KO'd Rick Story. Don't miss Cerrone take on Jorge Masvidal at Fight Night Denver on Jan. 28.
Jan 17, 2017
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles recaps the action from Fight Night Phoenix, including Yair Rodriguez's signature win over BJ Penn.
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles recaps the action from Fight Night Phoenix, including Yair Rodriguez's signature win over BJ Penn.
Jan 16, 2017
UFC flyweight Sergio Pettis spoke backstage with UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about his win over John Moraga at Fight Night Phoenix.
UFC flyweight Sergio Pettis spoke backstage with UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about his win over John Moraga at Fight Night Phoenix.
Jan 15, 2017
UFC featherweight contender Yair Rodriguez spoke backstage with UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about his dominant win over BJ Penn at Fight Night Phoenix.
UFC featherweight contender Yair Rodriguez spoke backstage with UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about his dominant win over BJ Penn at Fight Night Phoenix.
Jan 15, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016