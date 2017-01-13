Correia vs Reneau set for Fortaleza

Popular bantamweight contender Bethe Correia will have the fans on her side on Mar. 11 when she returns to the Octagon in Fortaleza, Brazil to face fellow 135-pound standout Marion Reneau.
In the UFC Fight Night main event, which airs live on FS1 from Centro de Formação Olímpica de Fortaleza, Kelvin Gastelum faces Vitor Belfort in a five-round middleweight bout.
A member of the UFC roster since 2013, the No. 9-ranked Correia is coming off her fourth UFC win in September, as she outpointed Jessica Eye at UFC 203. This March, she fights in her native Brazil for the first time since 2015 when she battles California's Reneau, the No. 13-ranked bantamweight in the world who stopped Milana Dudieva in her most recent bout in November.
