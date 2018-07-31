Correia-Aldana pulled from UFC 227 card

Due to injury, Bethe Correia has been forced to withdraw from her UFC 227 bout against Irene Aldana. The fight will not be replaced and the card will proceed with 12 bouts.



UFC 227, which airs live on Pay-Per-View from STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, is headlined by championship rematches between TJ Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt and between Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo.