Cormier on top of the world heading into UFC 230

Ain’t it funny how life works? In 2008,



“I just knew that I needed something competitively,” Cormier said. “After the Olympics, I tried to retire and it didn’t work.”



Enter mixed martial arts, an outlet that “was something new and something that truly excited” the Louisiana native. But by the time he turned pro in 2009, he was 30, and he would have to be moved faster than the usual MMA prospect.



That wasn’t an issue for Cormier, who was never afraid of hard work, especially when he had a rising star and future champion with him in the American Kickboxing Academy gym in the form of



So while the learning curve was steep, Cormier took it on. Today, well, he can take it from here:



“When I started, I didn’t know that nine years in I was going to be UFC champion,” said “DC,” who forgot the part about him not just winning one UFC title, but two, and holding them both at the same time.



“I could have never dreamt to have this experience,” he said. “It just really shows that with a lot of hard work and commitment, anything can happen. Because I was at my lowest when I left wrestling, not getting to compete in the Olympic Games. And now I’m on top of the world.”



On Saturday, he puts a stamp on that “top of the world” stuff by headlining UFC 230 against Ain’t it funny how life works? In 2008, Daniel Cormier wasn’t at a crossroads following the Summer Olympics in Beijing; he was at a dead end. His wrestling career done, the next step was a mystery.“I just knew that I needed something competitively,” Cormier said. “After the Olympics, I tried to retire and it didn’t work.”Enter mixed martial arts, an outlet that “was something new and something that truly excited” the Louisiana native. But by the time he turned pro in 2009, he was 30, and he would have to be moved faster than the usual MMA prospect.That wasn’t an issue for Cormier, who was never afraid of hard work, especially when he had a rising star and future champion with him in the American Kickboxing Academy gym in the form of Cain Velasquez So while the learning curve was steep, Cormier took it on. Today, well, he can take it from here:“When I started, I didn’t know that nine years in I was going to be UFC champion,” said “DC,” who forgot the part about him not just winning one UFC title, but two, and holding them both at the same time.“I could have never dreamt to have this experience,” he said. “It just really shows that with a lot of hard work and commitment, anything can happen. Because I was at my lowest when I left wrestling, not getting to compete in the Olympic Games. And now I’m on top of the world.”On Saturday, he puts a stamp on that “top of the world” stuff by headlining UFC 230 against Derrick Lewis in the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City. It’s a huge shift from July 2017, when he suffered a second defeat to Jon Jones (one later overturned to a no contest) and lost his 205-pound title. Then, Cormier’s entry in the MMA history books would be as a promising heavyweight contender who dropped to light heavyweight, won a title, but could never get by Mr. Jones.

"This is a guy who believes in himself and believes in that one punch ability to the point that he doesn’t quit whenever he is getting absolutely beat up and that makes him super dangerous."



Hear what @DC_MMA thinks about his opponent @TheBeast_UFC #UFC230 pic.twitter.com/RL2CPTdXMT — UFC News (@UFCNews) November 1, 2018



Fast forward, and after getting his title returned to him after the no contest verdict for the Jones rematch, Cormier looked better than ever in successfully defending that title against



“Beating Stipe Miocic was massive and it means so much to what I leave behind, my legacy in fighting, my legacy in combat sports,” Cormier said. “Not many guys can truly say that they’ve done what I’ve done. To be at the highest level in two major sports and to have that shining moment to sit on top of the cage with both belts, you try to put yourself in those places and it never can really be experienced until you’re experiencing it. It was fantastic.”



Next up is Lewis. Yes, it’s a short-notice fight and yes, Lewis is a sizeable underdog. But how can anyone with Lewis’ power and his 9-1 record in his last ten bouts be dismissed? Cormier certainly isn’t overlooking him.



“I think Derrick Lewis is a fun guy,” said Cormier. “I think he’s a big, strong, powerful guy, a great athlete. Derrick Lewis is a success story. He had a lot of personal issues when he was younger and he turned himself around. I just don’t think he’s good enough to beat me.”



That’s Cormier’s wrestling mentality surfacing once more, and while some think that he’s a relative newcomer to the division, 13 bouts at heavyweight pre-Miocic proves that he’s got more than his share of experience throwing hands with the big boys, and the way he describes it, the best version of DC is at heavyweight. Fast forward, and after getting his title returned to him after the no contest verdict for the Jones rematch, Cormier looked better than ever in successfully defending that title against Volkan Oezdemir in January of this year. Then he moved back up to heavyweight, where he had never lost, and shocked the world by knocking out Stipe Miocic in the first round. Now Cormier’s history book entry isn’t just changed, it’s changed to the point where the list of all-time greats has his name on it.“Beating Stipe Miocic was massive and it means so much to what I leave behind, my legacy in fighting, my legacy in combat sports,” Cormier said. “Not many guys can truly say that they’ve done what I’ve done. To be at the highest level in two major sports and to have that shining moment to sit on top of the cage with both belts, you try to put yourself in those places and it never can really be experienced until you’re experiencing it. It was fantastic.”Next up is Lewis. Yes, it’s a short-notice fight and yes, Lewis is a sizeable underdog. But how can anyone with Lewis’ power and his 9-1 record in his last ten bouts be dismissed? Cormier certainly isn’t overlooking him.“I think Derrick Lewis is a fun guy,” said Cormier. “I think he’s a big, strong, powerful guy, a great athlete. Derrick Lewis is a success story. He had a lot of personal issues when he was younger and he turned himself around. I just don’t think he’s good enough to beat me.”That’s Cormier’s wrestling mentality surfacing once more, and while some think that he’s a relative newcomer to the division, 13 bouts at heavyweight pre-Miocic proves that he’s got more than his share of experience throwing hands with the big boys, and the way he describes it, the best version of DC is at heavyweight.