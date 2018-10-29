Home
Cormier: 'There's no fear in Derrick Lewis.'

By Zac Pacleb October 29, 2018
Before Derrick Lewis takes his heavyweight title shot in Madison Square Garden on November 3, he walked into the Toyota Center in Houston to take a different kind of shot. Before the Houston Rockets played the Los Angeles Clippers, Lewis took the First Shot of the game.
In the first episode of UFC 230 Embedded, Lewis’ trainer, Bob Perez, talked about his fighter and his singular focus heading into his bout with two-division champion Daniel Cormier.
“I think it’s Derrick’s time, man,” Perez said. “I basically just asked him, ‘Hey, man. All B.S. aside, all the media stuff aside, how are you feeling?’ And he looked me dead in the eyes and said, ‘I’m knocking him the f*** out.’”
The general consensus is Lewis will need to finish Cormier to win the belt as Cormier is the more technical fighter and wrestler. That said, the current heavyweight champion is not looking past Lewis, who is 9-1 in his last 10 fights.
“There’s no fear in Derrick Lewis,” Cormier said. “It doesn’t matter who I am. I think, sometimes, those guys are the most dangerous because they really have nothing to fear.
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 07: Daniel Cormier celebrates his victory over <a href='../fighter/Stipe-Miocic'>Stipe Miocic</a> in their UFC heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 226 event inside T-Mobile Arena on July 7, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images) Looking at the matchup, it makes sense that Cormier is a big favorite to defend his heavyweight belt. He is only the second two-division champion in UFC history, and he took the heavyweight crown in impressive fashion, knocking out longtime champ Stipe Miocic in the first round of their “Superfight.”
Even with all of Cormier’s credentials inside the Octagon and as an Olympic-level wrestler, he knows it only takes one punch to change a fight, and few fighters pack as much into that one punch as The Black Beast.
“Derrick doesn’t understand that nine times out of 10, I’m supposed to win this fight,” Cormier said. “And that makes it scary because he’ll go out there guns blazing.”

Zac Pacleb is a writer and producer for UFC.com. You can follow him on Twitter @ZacPacleb.

Saturday, November 3
10PM/7PM
ETPT
New York, NY
Daniel Cormier readies himself for a uniquely fearless opponent; Derrick Lewis trains for another knockout win. Chris Weidman zeroes in on BJJ. Jacare Souza anticipates a tough matchup. Lewis feels the spotlight at a local Rockets game.
Oct 29, 2018
Derrick Lewis has compiled some legendary moments from his interviews in the Octagon. Check out the best ones before his main event title fight against Daniel Cormier at UFC 230.
Oct 29, 2018
Madison Square Garden plays host to UFC 230 and a heavyweight title fight between Daniel Cormier and Derrick Lewis on November 3. In the co-main event middleweight contenders Chris Weidman and Jacare Souza square off.
Oct 29, 2018
The heavyweight title is on the line at Madison Square Garden in NYC as Daniel Cormier faces Derrick Lewis on November 3 live on Pay-Per-View.
Oct 29, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018