Cormier-Johnson 2 Headlines UFC 210 in Buffalo

Since his first fight with Cormier in 2015, Johnson has gone on a tear, scoring three consecutive knockouts over Jimi Manuwa, Ryan Bader and Glover Teixeira. An injury to Cormier delayed their rematch from December of last year to April, but expect plenty of fireworks when the two meet again in Buffalo.
Tickets for UFC 210, which airs live on Pay-Per-View, go on sale on Feb. 17. To pre-register for tickets, click here.
In a previously announced bout, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman returns to face fellow 185-pound star Gegard Mousasi.
In their first bout at UFC 187 in Las Vegas, Cormier survived an early knockdown to submit Johnson via rear naked choke in the second round. After that bout, which earned Cormier the vacant UFC light heavyweight crown, he won an instant classic over Alexander Gustafsson and decisioned Brazilian icon Anderson Silva. Now the two-time U.S. Olympian will throw hands once more with Georgia’s “Rumble,” who is fresh from a 13-second victory over Teixeira, and eager to even the score with Cormier and take the 205-pound title.
