Cooper stays relaxed and fresh by training on UFC 224 Embedded

Every fighter has a different approach to fight week. Some athletes try to keep their routine as normal as possible, others spend time enjoying local attractions. But no matter the routine you can guarantee training will be involved.For UFC women’s strawweight Amanda Cooper, fight week is all about finding her mental focus and getting her body ready to go for fight night.“The point of fight week is to keep loose, stay sharp,” Cooper said on episode three of UFC 224 Embedded. “And not get too exhausted, too tired.”Cooper and her team know that there is a ton of hype surrounding Cooper’s opponent, Jiu Jitsu guru Mackenzie Dern. But the excitement isn’t phasing Cooper at all, as she expects to derail Dern’s hype train.“It was perfect timing and it’s an opponent to move me up. That’s really all that matters, getting’ moved up there and fighting for a title.”