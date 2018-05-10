Home
Cooper stays relaxed and fresh by training on UFC 224 Embedded

UFC Staff Report May 10, 2018
Every fighter has a different approach to fight week. Some athletes try to keep their routine as normal as possible, others spend time enjoying local attractions. But no matter the routine you can guarantee training will be involved.

For UFC women’s strawweight Amanda Cooper, fight week is all about finding her mental focus and getting her body ready to go for fight night.

“The point of fight week is to keep loose, stay sharp,” Cooper said on episode three of UFC 224 Embedded. “And not get too exhausted, too tired.”

Cooper and her team know that there is a ton of hype surrounding Cooper’s opponent, Jiu Jitsu guru Mackenzie Dern. But the excitement isn’t phasing Cooper at all, as she expects to derail Dern’s hype train.

“It was perfect timing and it’s an opponent to move me up. That’s really all that matters, getting’ moved up there and fighting for a title.”

Saturday, May 12
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Check out the highlights from the UFC 224 open workouts in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
May 10, 2018
Amanda Nunes makes the most of her downtime. Kelvin Gastelum takes in the sight of Saturday night’s battleground. Jacare Souza and Amanda Cooper stay sharp. Vitor Belfort arrives in Brazil, & Mackenzie Dern finally lands after missing a scheduled flight.
May 9, 2018
Jimmy Smith, Dominick Cruz and Daniel Cormier preview the UFC 224 middleweight bout between Vitor Belfort and Lyoto Machida. Don't miss all the action live from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Saturday night live on Pay Per View.
May 9, 2018
Mackenzie Dern makes her second trip to the Octagon when she takes on Amanda Cooper at UFC 224 on Saturday in Brazil.
May 9, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018