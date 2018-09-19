Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Contender Series Brazil’s signees reflect on their UFC debut in Sao Paulo 

By Vinícius Giglio September 19, 2018
UFC Brazil
Article
Comments (
)
UFC Heavyweight <a href='../fighter/Augusto-Sakai'>Augusto Sakai</a> celebrates winning his fight in Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series Brazil.The first season of Dana White’s Contender Series Brazil was another  success, particularly in  terms of finding talent. 11 out of the season’s 15 winners impressed the UFC’s president enough to get a signed a contract with the world’s biggest MMA organization.

Less than a month after the season's final three episodes aired, a trio of prospects are already set to make their Octagon debuts this Saturday at UFC Sao Paulo.

One of those fighters is Marina Rodriguez. The undefeated strawweight needed less than three minutes to guarantee her entry in the organization while improving her record to 10-0. During her backstage interview, she was interrupted by Dana White himself, who wanted to personally congratulate her on her performance.

Despite the high praise from her new boss, she remains steady prior to her upcoming bout against the 13th-ranked strawweight in the world, Randa Markos.

“I’m dealing with everything very naturally, because I wanted and planned to be here. Now, coming in and being a part of this, I’m sure I’m in the right place,” she said. “So I’m really calm with everything.”

Flyweight Mayra Bueno Silva has a different approach. Despite having the same “ready and chill” speech ahead of her debut against Gillian Robertson at Ginasio do Ibirapuera, she admits she is not fully aware yet of the leap her career has taken after participating in the show.UFC Flyweight Mayra Bueno Silva gets excited after her victory in Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series Brazil.“I didn’t assimilate everything that’s happening yet and I guess I’ll need a bit more time,” she said. “Sometimes I go to the drug store or something and someone says, ‘Oh, I watched your fight.’ The public’s being great to me.”

The more well-known name among the trio of debutants is heavyweight Augusto Sakai, who is scheduled to face Chase Sherman this weekend.

To him, this moment is a dream coming true - and also a prophecy from announcer Bruce Buffer.

“At a past UFC event, I had the opportunity to meet Bruce and he told me, ‘Keep practicing and someday I’ll announce you here,’” he said. “The day has come.”

 

Watch Past Fights

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Saturday, September 22
10:30PM/7:30PM
ETPT
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
Ahead of Thursday's UFC 229 Press Conference with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former champion Conor McGregor, take a look back at some of McGregor's most entertaining press conference moments throughout his career.
Ahead of Thursday's UFC 229 Press Conference with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and former champion Conor McGregor, take a look back at some of McGregor's most entertaining press conference moments throughout his career.
Sep 18, 2018
Watch Thiago Santos finish Jack Marshman during their Fight Night bout in 2017. Don't miss Santos in the main event of Fight Night Sao Paulo on Saturday, Sept. 22 live on FS1.
Watch Thiago Santos finish Jack Marshman during their Fight Night bout in 2017. Don't miss Santos in the main event of Fight Night Sao Paulo on Saturday, Sept. 22 live on FS1.
Sep 18, 2018
Ahead of the UFC 229, UFC will host a press conference with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. For the first time ever, face to face. Watch live on Thursday, Sept. 20 at 5pm/2pm ETPT.
Ahead of the UFC 229, UFC will host a press conference with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor. For the first time ever, face to face. Watch live on Thursday, Sept. 20 at 5pm/2pm ETPT.
Sep 20, 2018
The biggest fight in UFC history goes down Saturday, October 6 as Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon to challenge undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor only on Pay-Per-View.
The biggest fight in UFC history goes down Saturday, October 6 as Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon to challenge undefeated lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229: Khabib vs McGregor only on Pay-Per-View.
Sep 17, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018