Condit vs Chiesa set for Dec. 29

A former Ultimate Fighter winner and longtime lightweight standout, Michael Chiesa will test the waters in the welterweight division on December 29, as he squares off with former interim champion Carlos Condit in a UFC 232 bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.



UFC 232 will air live on Pay-Per-View.



One of the top welterweights of this era, Albuquerque's Condit was a longtime WEC champion before making his move to the UFC, where he struck gold with a 2012 win over Nick Diaz. Now looking to get back on track after a recent cold spell, "The Natural Born Killer" will meet an opponent with the same hard-nosed attitude in Chiesa, winner of TUF 15 and seven Octagon bouts, including victories over Beneil Dariush, Jim Miller and Al Iaquinta.