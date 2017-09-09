Condit returns at UFC 219 to face Magny

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas will be the site of the long-awaited comeback of former interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit, as "The Natural Born Killer" returns to face Neil Magny in a UFC 219 bout on Dec. 30.
Out of action since a bout against Demian Maia in August 2016, Albuquerque's Condit, 33, is a longtime fan favorite whose epic battles with Robbie Lawler, Johny Hendricks, Georges St-Pierre and Martin Kampmann have cemented his place among the sport's most revered warriors. This December, the No. 7-ranked contender resumes his quest for 170-pound gold when he battles the No. 10-ranked Magny, who has won four of his last six bouts, with victories over Kelvin Gastelum, Hector Lombard, Erick Silva and Hendricks.
