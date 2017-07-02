Home
Broadcast team announced for DWTNCS

By Thomas Gerbasi July 08, 2017
With the launch of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series on July 11, a mix of new and familiar voices will call the action from Las Vegas every week.

Handling play by play duties on alternate weeks will be Emmy award winning Dan Hellie, best known for his work as the host of NFL Network's NFL Total Access, and former ESPN host Brendan Fitzgerald, a 10-year veteran of sports broadcasting.

On board to provide color commentary and expert analysis will be two of the Octagon's best in former lightweight star Yves Edwards and current 155-pound standout Paul Felder, and the series will also feature Laura Sanko, who will provide backstage reporting and interviews.

Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series airs exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS beginning on Tuesday, July 11.

