Clay Guida and CM Punk visit Wrigley Field

By Gavin Porter June 05, 2018
On Saturday the UFC will host its first Pay Per View event in Chicago. But it wouldn’t quite be a real trip to the Windy City without a visit to Wrigley Field. 

Illinois natives CM Punk and Clay Guida took a break from their UFC 225 prep to attend a game at the iconic ballpark, with Guida throwing out the first pitch before the Chicago Cubs took on the Philadelphia Phillies.

With nearly 60 friends and family members in the stands Guida had a whole lot of people to impress, but “The Carpenter” didn’t crack under the pressure. He trotted out to the mound and threw a solid pitch that earned a cheer from the Cub faithful.
Later the featherweight veteran teamed-up with Punk and the duo gave their best rendition of the 7th inning stretch classic, “Take Me Out to the Ball Game."

The two knocked the performance out of the park, giving the crowd a spark and while urging the home team to rally from behind. Despite the energy created by the duet the Cubs would go on to lose round one of the three game series, 6-1.
By the end of the evening one thing became clear. Whether it’s the baseball diamond or the Octagon, both fighters will always have support from their hometown.

Gavin Porter is a digital producer and writer for UFC.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PorterUFCnews

Saturday, June 9
10PM/7PM
ETPT
Chicago, IL
UFC 225 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two world title fights on Saturday, June 9th on Pay-Per-View. Episode 2 features Robert Whittaker, Yoel Romero, Tai Tuivasa, Andrei Arlovski and many more.
Jun 5, 2018
Former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos has found success in his new division and faces Colby Covington for the interim welterweight title in the co-main event of UFC 225 on Saturday.
Jun 5, 2018
John Gooden and Dan Hardy give you a full breakdown of the middle interim title matchup going down Saturday at UFC 225 between Robert Whittaker and Yoel Romero. Order the huge card now at: http://www.ufc.com/ppv
Jun 5, 2018
Rafael Dos Anjos does media leading up to his interim title shot. Colby Covington continues his training at American Top Team, where he declares himself “King of Brazil”. Robert Whittaker gets his bearings with secret stretches in Chicago.
Jun 4, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018