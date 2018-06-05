Clay Guida and CM Punk visit Wrigley Field

On Saturday the UFC will host its first Pay Per View event in Chicago. But it wouldn’t quite be a real trip to the Windy City without a visit to Wrigley Field.
Illinois natives CM Punk and Clay Guida took a break from their UFC 225 prep to attend a game at the iconic ballpark, with Guida throwing out the first pitch before the Chicago Cubs took on the Philadelphia Phillies.
With nearly 60 friends and family members in the stands Guida had a whole lot of people to impress, but “The Carpenter” didn’t crack under the pressure. He trotted out to the mound and threw a solid pitch that earned a cheer from the Cub faithful.
The two knocked the performance out of the park, giving the crowd a spark and while urging the home team to rally from behind. Despite the energy created by the duet the Cubs would go on to lose round one of the three game series, 6-1.
Gavin Porter is a digital producer and writer for UFC.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PorterUFCnews
Later the featherweight veteran teamed-up with Punk and the duo gave their best rendition of the 7th inning stretch classic, “Take Me Out to the Ball Game."
Knockout first pitch! pic.twitter.com/nBo6AxzXiV— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 6, 2018
By the end of the evening one thing became clear. Whether it’s the baseball diamond or the Octagon, both fighters will always have support from their hometown.
Is a singing career next for @CMPunk & @clayguida ? #TakeMeOutToTheBallGame pic.twitter.com/Qcr91nsC5v— Gavin Porter (@PorterUFCnews) June 6, 2018
