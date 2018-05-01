Home
Chiesa-Pettis rescheduled for UFC 226 in July

By Thomas Gerbasi May 01, 2018
Following the postponement of their UFC 223 bout on April 7, lightweight contenders Michael Chiesa and Anthony Pettis have a new date and site for their showdown, as they will meet in a UFC 226 bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 7.

In the UFC 226 main event, which airs live on Pay-Per-View, two of the biggest stars in the world of mixed martial arts will meet in the biggest fight of the year, as heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic defends his title against light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.

The former UFC and WEC lightweight champion, Milwaukee's "Showtime" Pettis has impressed in his return to the 155-pound weight class, defeating Jim Miller and engaging in a Fight of the Night war with Dustin Poirier. The No. 12-ranked Pettis can expect another tough test in the form of the No. 9-ranked Chiesa, an Ultimate Fighter winner who has won three of his last four, with victories over Miller, Mitch Clarke and Beneil Dariush.

Ahead of his UFC 224 showdown against Lyoto Machida in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, let's go back to the time Vitor Belfort met Luke Rockhold in 2013.
May 1, 2018
One of the more interesting personalities in recent memory, 'Violent Bob Ross' Luis Pena makes his debut on the new season of TUF. The Ultimate Fighter Undefeated airs Wednesdays at 10pm ET on FS1.
Apr 30, 2018
UFC women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes talks about her upcoming title defense against Raquel Pennington at UFC 224 in Brazil. Nunes details why she's prepared to defend her title for the third time and continue her reign.
Apr 27, 2018
UFC featherweight and No. 1-title contender Brian Ortega answered questions for assembled media Thursday afternoon at UFC Headquarters in Las Vegas to talk upcoming title fight with champion Max Holloway at UFC 226 and much more.
Apr 26, 2018
Israel Adesanya's Octagon debut was arguably the most anticipated since two weight world champion Conor McGregor. "The Last Stylebender" impressed with a second-round TKO win vs. Rob Wilkinson and spoke about his performance.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with Yoel Romero after his victory in Perth, Australia over Luke Rockhold. Romero talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Tai Tuivasa after his knockout victory in Perth, Australia. Tuivasa talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018
Go backstage at UFC 221 with heavyweight Curtis Blaydes after his victory in Perth, Australia. Blaydes talks to UFC correspondent Megan Olivi about the huge win.
Feb 10, 2018