Chiesa-Pettis rescheduled for UFC 226 in July

Following the postponement of their UFC 223 bout on April 7, lightweight contenders Michael Chiesa and Anthony Pettis have a new date and site for their showdown, as they will meet in a UFC 226 bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 7.



In the UFC 226 main event, which airs live on Pay-Per-View, two of the biggest stars in the world of mixed martial arts will meet in the biggest fight of the year, as heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic defends his title against light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier.



The former UFC and WEC lightweight champion, Milwaukee's "Showtime" Pettis has impressed in his return to the 155-pound weight class, defeating Jim Miller and engaging in a Fight of the Night war with Dustin Poirier. The No. 12-ranked Pettis can expect another tough test in the form of the No. 9-ranked Chiesa, an Ultimate Fighter winner who has won three of his last four, with victories over Miller, Mitch Clarke and Beneil Dariush.