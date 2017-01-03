Cerrone on fight vs. Masvidal, McGregor and WWE
By Justin Barrasso, Sports Illustrated
The UFC officially announced Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone’s homecoming fight in Denver against Jorge Masvidal for Jan. 28, but the knockout specialist was too busy to schedule a press conference.
Cerrone already had plans, spending the day shopping with his wife.
“I just bought her a new 20-gauge shotgun,” said the 33-year-old Cerrone (32–7–1), who has knocked out his past three opponents, including Matt Brown this past Saturday at UFC 206. “We picking them out together. I picked me up a new 22, 215 and 17 [gauge], which is good for shooting coyotes.”
Cerrone enters the Octagon with a different kind of firepower, and he plans on using his striking and kickboxing to knock out Masvidal on Saturday, Jan. 28 during the UFC on Fox card.
