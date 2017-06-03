Cerrone injured; Lawler bout at UFC 213 postponed

Fight fans will have to wait a little longer for the welterweight showdown between Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone and former 170-pound champion Robbie Lawler, as an injury has forced Cerrone out of their UFC 213 bout on July 8.
The bout is expected to be rescheduled, but no new date has been set.
In a championship doubleheader headlining UFC 213 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Amanda Nunes defends her UFC women's bantamweight title against Valentina Shevchenko, and Yoel Romero meets Robert Whittaker for the interim UFC middleweight crown.
