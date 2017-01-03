Cat Zingano blasts 'disrespectful' champ Amanda Nunes
By MMAJunkie Staff
Amanda Nunes may have been one of the feel-good stories of 2016, but she’s officially made an enemy.
UFC women’s bantamweight contender Cat Zingano isn’t impressed with how Nunes has carried herself since a one-sided UFC 207 win over Ronda Rousey – and is promising to do something about it.
Zingano today took to Twitter to reveal her displeasure with Nunes’ post-fight reaction following the Brazilian’s 48-second dispatching of the former champ.
I'm not petitioning a rematch yet @Amanda_Leoa I'll earn it. You're disrespectful of @RondaRousey & I detest you being ungrateful @ufc— Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) January 5, 2017
