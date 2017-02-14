Home
News
Article
Click the 'Like' button to become a fan of UFC!

No, Thank You

Cast revealed for new Ultimate Fighter season

February 15, 2017
Article
Comments (
)
 Season premieres Wednesday, April 19 at 10 p.m. ET on FS1
Las Vegas

The landmark 25th season of FS1’s highest-rated and most-watched original series, The Ultimate Fighter premieres Wednesday, April 19 at 10 p.m. ET on FS1. This season 14 former cast members will compete for redemption in the tournament comprised of welterweights and the largest cash prize in the show’s history. The competitors will be coached by bantamweight world champion Cody Garbrandt and No. 2 contender TJ Dillashaw. All of the athletes have previously competed on the series and the cast includes a member of the current UFC® roster in James Krause as well as two previous winners of The Ultimate Fighter, with Joe Stevenson winning season two and Eddie Gordon capturing the honor during season 19.

Undefeated 135-pound kingpin Garbrandt (11-0, fighting out of Sacramento, Calif.) has become one of the most exciting and feared fighters in mixed martial arts. At just 25 years old, “No Love,” the No. 5 ranked pound-for-pound fighter in the world, and has nine knockouts in 11 pro fights – seven in the first round. Garbrandt defeated longtime champion Dominick Cruz in December 2016 in dominating fashion and now has his sights set on former Team Alpha Male training partner and fierce rival, Dillashaw.

Former bantamweight champion Dillashaw (15-3, fighting out of Denver, Colo.) has come full circle in his UFC career. He entered the company as a competitor on season 14 and is now coaching a team of his own. While the No. 14 pound-for-pound fighter in the world did not win his season, he’s one of only six athletes to compete on The Ultimate Fighter to go on to win UFC gold and is no doubt hoping to become a two-time champion at the season’s end.

The show will feature 12 episodes airing Wednesdays on FS1. Each episode’s winner will advance in the tournament, with the two semi-finalists meeting at the finale in July for a UFC contract and a $250,000 prize.

Below is a full list of competitors (name, professional record, age and fighting out of):

Seth Baczynski – 20-14, 35, Gilbert, Ariz.
Julian Lane – 11-6, 29, Mansfield, Ohio
Mehdi Baghdad – 11-5, 31, Los Angeles, Calif.
Dhiego Lima – 12-5, 28, Dacula, Ga.
Justin Edwards – 9-5, 34, Bellefontaine, Ohio
Ramsey Nijem – 9-6, 28, Salt Lake City, Utah
Tom Gallicchio – 19-9, 30, Temecula, Calif.
Gilbert Smith – 12-6, 35, Colorado Springs, Colo.
Eddie Gordon – 8-4, 33, Freeport, N.Y.
Joe Stevenson – 33-16, 34, Victorville, Calif.
Hayder Hassan – 6-3, 34, Coconut Creek, Fla.
Jesse Taylor – 30-15, 34, Temecula, Calif.
James Krause – 23-7, 30, Lee’s Summit, Mo.
Hector Urbina – 17-10, 29, Coconut Creek, Calif.

Comments

Related Topics

Related News

Sunday, February 19
9PM/6PM
ETPT
Halifax, Canada
Buy Tickets
How to Watch

Media

Recent
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles previews the UFC 210 fight card and gives some important information on when to get your tickets to the historic Buffalo event.
UFC Minute host Lisa Foiles previews the UFC 210 fight card and gives some important information on when to get your tickets to the historic Buffalo event.
Feb 15, 2017
Take an extended look inside the main and co-main event at UFC 209, featuring the welterweight title rematch between Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson and the interim lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.
Take an extended look inside the main and co-main event at UFC 209, featuring the welterweight title rematch between Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson and the interim lightweight title fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson.
Feb 15, 2017
No. 8-ranked heavyweight Derrick Lewis uses his brawling style to take guys out with one punch in a division where power is everything. He takes on seasoned veteran Travis Browne at UFC Halifax and needs a big win to continue to move up the rankings.
No. 8-ranked heavyweight Derrick Lewis uses his brawling style to take guys out with one punch in a division where power is everything. He takes on seasoned veteran Travis Browne at UFC Halifax and needs a big win to continue to move up the rankings.
Feb 14, 2017
Forrest Griffin and Matt Parrino break down the changes in this week's UFC rankings. Anderson Silva won at UFC 208 and the hosts discuss his performance and what's next. Plus, Holly Holm drops at 135 and Cris Cyborg looms for Germaine de Randamie.
Forrest Griffin and Matt Parrino break down the changes in this week's UFC rankings. Anderson Silva won at UFC 208 and the hosts discuss his performance and what's next. Plus, Holly Holm drops at 135 and Cris Cyborg looms for Germaine de Randamie.
Feb 14, 2017
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Watch Amanda Nunes backstage after her victory over Ronda Rousey to defend the women's bantamweight title.
Dec 30, 2016
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Watch Cody Garbrandt backstage after his victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 207 to claim the bantamweight title.
Dec 31, 2016
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dana White and Din Thomas drag race in this sneak peek of Ep. 1 on the all-new season of Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight.
Dec 31, 2016
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Watch the highlights from the UFC 207 post-fight press conference.
Dec 30, 2016